PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:24 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a vehicle versus bicycle injury crash on Whitman Street.
10:48 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of Opal Street.
12:28 p.m. — Officers responded to an assault on the 900 block of Colorado Street.
4:06 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:42 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 300 block of Fairgrounds Road in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
10:50 a.m. — A female was injured after jumping out of a moving vehicle on the 100 block of South Jefferson Street following an argument with someone in the car. She was transported to Gritman Medical Center.
11:29 a.m. — A female reported her credit cards were stolen.
11:26 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a possibly intoxicated female on Sixth Street.
Wednesday
4:21 a.m. — A possible gas spill was reported on the 500 block of North Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:24 a.m. — Threats were reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
