MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:23 a.m. — A moose was reported on the 300 block of East D Street.
8:53 a.m. — The windshield of a van in the University of Idaho Motorpool on West Sixth Street was reportedly broken.
9:05 a.m. — A 37-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of trespassing at Walmart.
1:17 p.m. — A former patient of Moscow Medical reportedly sent concerning messages through Facebook to the medical office.
1:38 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported near Red Bento on West Pullman Road.
4:57 p.m. — A woman on the 800 block of East Seventh Street reported her Walmart account was hacked into and purchases of $513.65 were fraudulently made on her debit card.
10:11 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2400 block of Moser Street.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
5:14 a.m. — A 29-year-old woman was arrested for driving with a suspended registration at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
7:49 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Douglas Drive.
4:53 p.m. — An assault was reported on Opal Street.
5:41 p.m. — An assault was reported on Colorado Street.
8:30 p.m. — EMS performed a welfare check on the 400 block of East Main Street but nobody was transported to the hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2:49 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Fairview Street in Colfax.
3:26 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Main Street in Colfax.