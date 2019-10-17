MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:30 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of South Asbury Street.
9:38 a.m. — Two toilet paper towel dispensers were reportedly broken, toilet paper was burned and a wall was vandalized inside a bathroom at Lena Whitmore Park on South Blaine Street. A grill was also damaged. An estimated $750 in damages were reported.
10:33 a.m. — A small quantity of methamphetamine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia were reportedly found at a Super 8 Motel room on Peterson Drive. Police have a suspect.
11:30 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Moscow Food Co-op.
12:47 p.m. — A garbage can was on fire in the Eastside Marketplace parking lot. Moscow volunteer firefighters extinguished the blaze.
3:38 p.m. — A 62-year-old woman was reportedly found dead apparently from natural causes on the 1700 block of North Polk Street Extension.
Tuesday
7:52 a.m. — A 58-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and for suspicion of possession of heroin at the Super 8 Motel.
2:55 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant.
3:19 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on East Third Street.
3:34 p.m. — A bicycle theft was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
4:22 p.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving without privileges near Mingles Bar and Grill.
5:17 p.m. — A 14-year-old boy reportedly punched his mother in the arm and kicked her on the 400 block of Spotswood Street. The case was referred to the prosecutor’s office.
5:49 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1300 block of Linda Lane.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
5:23 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 5500 block of State Highway 8 near Deary.
6:35 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at mile marker 6 on State Highway 6 near Princeton.
3:42 p.m. — A traffic accident with unknown injuries was reported on Trestle Road and U.S. Highway 95 near Viola.
7:35 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1000 block of Lamb Road near Troy.
8:17 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at mile marker 39.4 on State Highway 8 near Bovill.
8:41 p.m. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 1200 block of South Blaine Street in Moscow.
Tuesday
6:05 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at mile marker 354 on U.S. Highway 95 near Viola.
10:24 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1100 block of Green Loop near Genesee.
3:17 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 200 block of East Third Street in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
6:56 a.m. — Police received a report of an injured racoon on Monroe Street and Stadium Way but were unable to locate the animal.
11:31 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Irving Street.
1:12 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Campus and B streets.
1:38 p.m. — A possible theft was reported at the Sunset Mart.
2:15 p.m. — A threat to a coworker was reported at the Sunset Mart
3:36 p.m. — Slashed tires were reported on the 200 block of Northwest Timothy Street.
6:27 p.m. — A bicycle theft was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Hill Street.
7:24 p.m. — A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital after a report of choking on the 500 block of Southwest Critchfield Court.
Tuesday
12:50 a.m. — A 47-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Main Street and Grand Avenue.
1:45 a.m. — A patient was transported to PRH following a welfare check on Charlotte and Irving streets.
10:12 a.m. — An officer responded to a possible break-in at the 1400 block of Southeast Fancyfree Drive.
10:30 a.m. — Police responded to a report of firecrackers being thrown out of a vehicle’s window on Latah Street.
4:07 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a child not being in a car seat at Walmart.
4:23 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on B Street and Harvey Road.
4:36 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
5:25 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
5:48 p.m. — An erratic driver was reported on U.S. Highway 195.
6:47 p.m. — The Pullman Fire Department responded to a fire alarm on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street but there was no fire emergency.
7:44 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Stadium Way and North Grand Avenue.
Wednesday
2:33 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 300 block of Northeast Maple Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:50 a.m. — Propane was reportedly stolen on Farmington Road.
Tuesday
2:22 a.m. — A man was arrested on a felony warrant on Wawawai Road.
6:45 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Main Street in Colfax.
Tuesday
9:31 a.m. — A woman was cited and released on Walla Walla Highway for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
Wednesday
2:24 a.m. — A man was cited and released for suspicion of DUI on Davis Way in Pullman.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
8:38 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Main Street and Stadium Way.
11:54 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Johnson Hall.
2:59 p.m. — A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle near Smith Gym and suffered minor injuries.
Wednesday
2:32 a.m. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Terre View Drive and Northwood Drive.