LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
July 1
Patrick David Owsley, 25, and Victoria Faith Hansen, 24, both of Moscow
Peter Andrew Nyhus, 34, and Sash Victoria Mackowiak, 26, both of Moscow
Hans Lee Elswick, 23, and Anteria Seline McCollum, 22, both of Moscow
Austin David Thompson, 26, and Alisha Joy Davis, 27, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Jonathan Lee Preheim, 25, and Mareyna Melee Karlin, 27, both of Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Wednesday
Steffen Montel Gash, 29, of Troy, and Katelyn Catherine Anderton, 29, both of Moscow
Thursday
Forrest Wells Carbaugh, 22, of Moscow, and Abigail Leigh Martin, 22, both of Potlatch
Benyam Ukub, 28, and Selam Kiflemichael, 39, both of Moscow
Divorces
Monday
Phillip Hutton and Sophia Adel Hutton
Brenda Roselle Griffin and Steven Griffin
Rachael Anne Scharnhorst and Erik Raymond Wessels
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Wednesday
Quentin JJ Neumann, 24, and Danielle Marie Young, 23, both of Pullman
Ali Afrouzian, 32, and Pegah Jamali, 24, and both of Pullman
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:03 a.m. — Vagrancy was reported at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center.
1:46 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 400 block of East E Street.
2:22 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on First and Jackson streets.
2:57 p.m. — Walmart reported a customer defecated in a bucket on the sales floor on Monday.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:46 a.m. — A battery was reported at the Latah County Courthouse.
9:51 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 3 in Deary.
5:21 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Second Avenue in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:41 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Ridgeview Court.
9:04 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Ridgeview Court.
9:29 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Ridgeview Court.
11:59 a.m. — Damaged property was reported on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.
12:52 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 530 block of Highland Way.
2:57 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1500 block of Valhalla Drive.
7:47 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 800 block of Fountain Street.
8:55 p.m. — A suspicious woman was reported banging on a door of the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.
9:52 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for trespassing and obstructing a law enforcement officer on the 1000 block of Spring Street.
10:12 p.m. — A welfare check was performed on the 200 block of Webb Street.
n A noise complaint was documented at a party on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue overnight.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
9:35 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1300 block of NE Cougar Way.