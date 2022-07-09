LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

July 1

Patrick David Owsley, 25, and Victoria Faith Hansen, 24, both of Moscow

Peter Andrew Nyhus, 34, and Sash Victoria Mackowiak, 26, both of Moscow

Hans Lee Elswick, 23, and Anteria Seline McCollum, 22, both of Moscow

Austin David Thompson, 26, and Alisha Joy Davis, 27, both of Moscow

Tuesday

Jonathan Lee Preheim, 25, and Mareyna Melee Karlin, 27, both of Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Wednesday

Steffen Montel Gash, 29, of Troy, and Katelyn Catherine Anderton, 29, both of Moscow

Thursday

Forrest Wells Carbaugh, 22, of Moscow, and Abigail Leigh Martin, 22, both of Potlatch

Benyam Ukub, 28, and Selam Kiflemichael, 39, both of Moscow

Divorces

Monday

Phillip Hutton and Sophia Adel Hutton

Brenda Roselle Griffin and Steven Griffin

Rachael Anne Scharnhorst and Erik Raymond Wessels

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriages

Wednesday

Quentin JJ Neumann, 24, and Danielle Marie Young, 23, both of Pullman

Ali Afrouzian, 32, and Pegah Jamali, 24, and both of Pullman

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

8:03 a.m. — Vagrancy was reported at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center.

1:46 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 400 block of East E Street.

2:22 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on First and Jackson streets.

2:57 p.m. — Walmart reported a customer defecated in a bucket on the sales floor on Monday.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

7:46 a.m. — A battery was reported at the Latah County Courthouse.

9:51 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 3 in Deary.

5:21 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Second Avenue in Deary.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

8:41 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Ridgeview Court.

9:04 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Ridgeview Court.

9:29 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 700 block of Ridgeview Court.

11:59 a.m. — Damaged property was reported on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue.

12:52 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 530 block of Highland Way.

2:57 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1500 block of Valhalla Drive.

7:47 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 800 block of Fountain Street.

8:55 p.m. — A suspicious woman was reported banging on a door of the 1200 block of Hillside Drive.

9:52 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for trespassing and obstructing a law enforcement officer on the 1000 block of Spring Street.

10:12 p.m. — A welfare check was performed on the 200 block of Webb Street.

n A noise complaint was documented at a party on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue overnight.

WSU POLICE

Thursday

9:35 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1300 block of NE Cougar Way.

