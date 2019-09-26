PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
10:53 p.m. — Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found on the 1100 block of Southeast Latah Street.
1:53 p.m. — Franklin Elementary School staff is handling a report of an assault between two students.
4:43 p.m. — A 23-year-old subject was arrested on a Whitman County warrant on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
5:32 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 100 block of Northwest Park Wood.
Wednesday
12:50 a.m. — A 43-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
1:05 a.m. — Police responded to a possible assault at Adams Mall.
1:36 a.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old subject for suspicion of DUI on the 800 block of South Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:33 p.m. — A dog reportedly killed a resident’s rabbits on Brayton Road.
4:53 p.m. — Deputies responded to a possible overdose in Albion.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
6:16 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession at Holland Library.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
10:23 a.m. — A 37-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly ordering items from the Rosauers deli on two different occasions and not paying for them. He was also trespassed from the store.
11:50 a.m. — A male reportedly unsuccessfully attempted to enter a residence on the 2300 block of Moser Street. A home security video caught the act.
1:35 p.m. — A 32-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of an expired registration on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.
4:44 p.m. — A damaged back door to a residence was reported on the 500 block of East Third Street. Nothing was reported missing.
7:14 p.m. — A male reportedly tried to use a $20 counterfeit bill at Zip Trip on the 1400 block of West Pullman Road.
10 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of malicious injury to property and burglary after allegedly prying open and damaging washing machine coin boxes on the 200 block of Taylor Avenue.
11:50 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Idaho Avenue and Elm Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:31 a.m. — A 22-year-old woman was taken to Gritman Medical Center after a three-vehicle collision at mile marker 343 on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow. A 24-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving.
6:26 p.m. — A 70-year-old man reportedly drove off the road on the 1100 block of Davis Road near Viola possibly because of an unknown medical issue. He was taken to Gritman Medical Center and later released.