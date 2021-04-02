PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

9:11 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a dispute between neighbors on West Main Street.

10:31 a.m. — A resident on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue received threatening text messages.

10:47 a.m. — A resident on Maiden Lane reported receiving threats.

10:52 a.m. — Police responded to a theft at a storage unit on Harvest Drive.

11:58 a.m. — A coyote was seen in the area of D Street the past couple days.

12:31 p.m. — A vehicle theft was reported on Olsen Street.

6:51 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on C Street.

7:44 p.m. — Police are investigating a reported dog bite on Turner Drive and Larry Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

9:06 a.m. — A flag was reported stolen from State Route 272 in Palouse

4:04 p.m. — A burglary was reported on State Route 26 in LaCrosse.

9 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 31-year-old man in Steptoe for a warrant.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

1:31 a.m. — A 35-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked license on West Pullman Road.

5:37 a.m. — A vehicle fire was reported at an address on Rowe Street. The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames.

9:38 a.m. — Police received a report of a man screaming profanities near the intersection of Spotswood and South Adams streets.

11:22 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.

3:36 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a moose lounging on a deck on the 900 block of East Seventh Street.

4:10 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a woman sitting under a tree on West Pullman Road.

4:39 p.m. — A storage unit was reportedly broken into on White Avenue.

5:09 p.m. — A two-vehicle, noninjury traffic collision was reported near the corner of South Asbury and West Fourth streets.

5:32 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of a noninjury traffic collision on the intersection of Taylor and Blake avenues.

6:43 p.m. — Police received a report of a man allegedly trespassing on private property and yelling on the 800 block of East Seventh Street.

8:37 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a man wandering around a construction site on the 2200 block of West Pullman Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

1:39 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on Cameron Road near Moscow.

9:26 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 3400 block of Foothill Road in Moscow.

12:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to a traffic offense near the intersection of North Mountain View and Foothill roads in Moscow and arrested a 52-year-old man for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

1:26 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of East Oak Street in Genesee.

6:12 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 3200 block of State Highway 8 near Moscow.

7:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to reports of aggravated assault on the 2400 block of State Highway 3 near Deary.

9:18 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1600 block of Ailor Road near Deary.

11:51 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1100 block of Nora Creek Road in Troy.

