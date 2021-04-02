PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:11 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a dispute between neighbors on West Main Street.
10:31 a.m. — A resident on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue received threatening text messages.
10:47 a.m. — A resident on Maiden Lane reported receiving threats.
10:52 a.m. — Police responded to a theft at a storage unit on Harvest Drive.
11:58 a.m. — A coyote was seen in the area of D Street the past couple days.
12:31 p.m. — A vehicle theft was reported on Olsen Street.
6:51 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on C Street.
7:44 p.m. — Police are investigating a reported dog bite on Turner Drive and Larry Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:06 a.m. — A flag was reported stolen from State Route 272 in Palouse
4:04 p.m. — A burglary was reported on State Route 26 in LaCrosse.
9 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 31-year-old man in Steptoe for a warrant.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
1:31 a.m. — A 35-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked license on West Pullman Road.
5:37 a.m. — A vehicle fire was reported at an address on Rowe Street. The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames.
9:38 a.m. — Police received a report of a man screaming profanities near the intersection of Spotswood and South Adams streets.
11:22 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
3:36 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a moose lounging on a deck on the 900 block of East Seventh Street.
4:10 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a woman sitting under a tree on West Pullman Road.
4:39 p.m. — A storage unit was reportedly broken into on White Avenue.
5:09 p.m. — A two-vehicle, noninjury traffic collision was reported near the corner of South Asbury and West Fourth streets.
5:32 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of a noninjury traffic collision on the intersection of Taylor and Blake avenues.
6:43 p.m. — Police received a report of a man allegedly trespassing on private property and yelling on the 800 block of East Seventh Street.
8:37 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a man wandering around a construction site on the 2200 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:39 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on Cameron Road near Moscow.
9:26 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 3400 block of Foothill Road in Moscow.
12:36 p.m. — Deputies responded to a traffic offense near the intersection of North Mountain View and Foothill roads in Moscow and arrested a 52-year-old man for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
1:26 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of East Oak Street in Genesee.
6:12 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 3200 block of State Highway 8 near Moscow.
7:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to reports of aggravated assault on the 2400 block of State Highway 3 near Deary.
9:18 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1600 block of Ailor Road near Deary.
11:51 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1100 block of Nora Creek Road in Troy.