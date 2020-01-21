LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
10:52 a.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on the 1000 block of Trestle Road near Viola.
1:29 p.m. — A doorknob was reportedly broken to gain entry into a residence on the 1300 block of Bear Creek Road near Princeton. No items were reported missing.
10:47 p.m. — A 44-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of excessive DUI on Sixth Street and North Ponderosa Drive in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
9:34 a.m. — A noninjury rear-end collision was reported on Terre View Drive and State Route 270.
11:34 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of disorderly conduct and obstructing a public servant at The Coug.
11:38 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession on B Street.
Saturday
12:42 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
2:06 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Westwood Drive.
2:43 a.m. — Two people were taken to Pullman Regional Hospital after police responded to a domestic dispute on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
3:02 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
7:53 a.m. — EMS responded to a seizure on the 800 block of Northeast Oak Street.
9:41 a.m. — Pullman Fire and Whitman County Fire District 12 responded to a vehicle fire on State Route 270.
10:18 a.m. — Police are investigating a possible rape reported on Valley Road.
10:36 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on Edge Knoll Drive.
2:20 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Larry Street.
6:08 p.m. — A 58-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft and 45-year-old subject was arrested criminal trespass at Walmart.
9:41 p.m. — EMS responded to an unconscious subject on Oak Street but nobody was transported to the hospital.
10:45 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on California and Monroe streets.
11:12 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Davis Way.
11:48 p.m. — A 33-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Wheatland Drive.
Sunday
1:22 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue and Whitman Street.
2:15 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of first degree burglary and fourth-degree assault on C Street.
3:41 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on C Street and determined the individual was in good health.
8:50 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI.