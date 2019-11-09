LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Bonnie Lafer, 65, and John Lafer, 58, both of Potlatch
Friday
Joshua Amundsen, 29, and Mercedes Sewell, 28, both of Roy, Wash.
Sentencings
Thursday
Jason Box, 34, was found guilty of burglary, fined $471 and sentenced to five years in prison.
Wednesday
Christopher Brousseau, 28, was convicted of principal to burglary and grand theft, fined $2,872.55 and sentenced to two concurrent sentences of seven years in prison with two years fixed and five suspended pending successful completion of mental health court, as well as five years of probation.
Carl Johnson, 80, was found guilty of domestic assault and sentenced to 16 days in prison with one month of probation.
Jaimi Roy, 36, was found guilty of domestic battery, fined $187 and sentenced to one year of probation.
Tuesday
Bradley Shepherd, 53, was found guilty of inattentive driving and fined $450.50.
Brandon Cochran, 29, was found guilty of indecent exposure, fined $357.50 and sentenced to 20 hours of community service with one year of supervised probation.
Connor Gehrke, 25, was found guilty of DUI, fined $502.50 and sentenced to six months of probation with a 90-day license suspension.
Robert Hills, 56, was found guilty of petty theft and sentenced to two days in jail with one week of probation and required to pay $44 in restitution.
Angela Logan, 48, was found guilty of failure to notify authorities of an accident and fined $487.44.
Matthew Lynas, 42, was found guilty of assault and fined $357.50.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
11:11 a.m. — Police responded to a report of phones being tampered with on the 200 block of Northwest Webb Street.
5:05 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Spring and Derby streets.
6 p.m. — A 40-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at the 1300 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Thursday
12:05 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Lancaster Road.
3:13 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of dog bites in Colfax.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
12:46 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check at the Compton Union Building.
1:19 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Alfred Lane.
9:37 p.m. — A possible theft was reported at Global Scholars.
11:22 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for MIP exhibiting on the 2100 block of Southeast Observation Drive.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:04 p.m. — A possible controlled substance problem was reported on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
1:46 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of East D and North Lincoln streets.
7:31 p.m. — Officers received a report of a shoplifter on West Pullman Road.
7:54 p.m. — A fraudulent ID was reported on West Pullman Road.
8:10 p.m. — Officers received a report that a person who was driving aggressively brandished a handgun near the corner of Blake and Taylor avenues.
Friday
12:21 a.m. — An injured person was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street. They were taken to Gritman Medical Center for care.
12:37 a.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
4:54 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on South Main Street.
LATAH SHERIFF
Thursday
7:08 a.m. — Malicious injury to a mailbox was reported on the 1100 block of Eid Road in Moscow.
10:07 a.m. — A brushfire was reported on the 1700 block of State Highway 99 near Troy. Fire crews responded and extinguished the flames.
11:10 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road.
12:23 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1600 block of Carmichael Road in Moscow.
2:31 p.m. — Theft of a motorcycle and bird feeder was reported on the 1200 block of Mt. Deary Creek Road in Deary.
5:49 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road in Moscow.
6:01 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 1100 block of Davis Road in Viola.