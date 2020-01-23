MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:25 a.m. — A stolen Honda Accord from Pullman was recovered on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive. A 28-year-old woman was arrested on two felony warrants from Washington, but no one has been arrested for the stolen vehicle. Pullman police are investigating.
9:19 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street.
9:49 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at WinCo.
11:03 a.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
3:23 p.m. — A University of Idaho Vandal flag was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.
5:08 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 200 block of East Second Street.
7:12 p.m. — A 60-year-old woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle while she was in a crosswalk at the intersection of North Main and West A streets. She was taken to Gritman Medical Center for what are believed to be not life-threatening injuries and the driver — a 77-year-old man — was cited for suspicion of failure to yield to a pedestrian.
8:23 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Palouse River Drive and Paradise Ridge Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:25 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at milepost 8 on State Highway 99 near Kendrick.
8:20 a.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 300 block of South Grant Street in Moscow.
8:28 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on State Highway 8 near Troy.
3:53 p.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
8:11 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Snow Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:08 a.m. — A break-in was reported at Unlimited Heating and Refrigeration.
12:59 p.m. — Police took one person to Pullman Regional Hospital in protective custody following an incident at Pullman High School.
Police contacted 15 locations to issue warnings about compact snow and ice on the sidewalks.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:52 a.m. — A 39-year-old Potlatch man was arrested for a drug offense on Bishop Boulevard in Pullman.
10:55 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a drone flying over a citizen’s property in Malden.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
1 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call at the WSU Student Recreation Center.