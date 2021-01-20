MOSCOW POLICE
Saturday
11:57 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was cited for suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm after he allegedly accidentally shot a round in his apartment complex on the 1100 block of West A Street.
5:45 p.m. — Multiple items, including clothing, headphones and a vehicle title, were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 1000 block of West A Street.
6:15 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at Walmart.
7:06 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Moscow Food Co-op.
Two incidents of no face covering or large gatherings were reported.
Sunday
12:15 a.m. — Two women, 19 and 20, were cited for suspicion of minor in consumption of alcohol on Deakin Avenue and West Sixth Street.
11:28 a.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 900 block of West C Street.
1:48 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of malicious injury to property after allegedly throwing rocks through the front window of his mother’s house on the 1600 block of Lemhi Drive.
3:34 p.m. — A male with a metal detector was reportedly on the reporting party’s property on the 400 block of East A Street and refused to leave.
4:45 p.m. — A wallet with drugs inside was reportedly found on the 900 block of Harold Avenue.
7:06 p.m. — An unattended death of a 22-year-old man was reported on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive. The cause of death is unknown and there were no signs of foul play.
Monday
9:51 a.m. — Three moose were reportedly in a yard on the 600 block of Residence Street. The reporting party was upset because they were eating the person’s blackberries.
12:03 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Rosauers.
3:12 p.m. — Moscow RV Center was reportedly scammed of $2,500.
4:06 p.m. — A note directed at Christ Church was reportedly left at Real Life Church on South Blaine Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:49 a.m. — A fraud was reported on the 200 block of Cedar Street in Potlatch.
3:49 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Texas Ridge Road near Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:07 a.m. — Drug paraphernalia was left in an empty apartment on Brandi Way.
5:10 p.m. — A person was cited for using a false ID at Dissmore’s.
10:57 p.m. — EMS responded to a threat of self-harm on Kamiaken Street.
11:15 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Nye Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:14 a.m. — A 27-year-old woman and 30-year-old woman, both of Plummer, Idaho, were arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on Poplar Street in Tekoa.
2:10 p.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Lebo Street in Tekoa.
3:36 p.m. — A 41-year-old Tekoa woman was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on Alder Street in Tekoa.
Saturday
10:19 a.m. — An alleged assault was reported on Howard Street in Tekoa.
5:27 p.m. — EMS responded to a diabetic emergency in Tekoa.
6:49 p.m. — A vehicle’s window was broken on Main Street in Colfax.
Monday
7:21 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle rollover accident occurred on Dynamite Jack and Winona South roads in Endicott.
5:20 p.m. — A 34-year-old Sedro-Woolley, Wash., man and 37-year-old Anacortes, Wash., woman were arrested on drug related charges on State Route 195 in Pullman.
9:39 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a laser being shined on an aircraft in Farmington.