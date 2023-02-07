PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
1:25 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 500 block of Summer Street.
11:09 p.m. — A 47-year-old man was arrested for an alleged DUI, an ignition interlock violation and third-degree driving while license suspended on California Street.
Officers performed four welfare checks in Pullman Friday.
Saturday
10:40 a.m. — Officers arrested a 53-year-old man under suspicion of a warrant on the 1200 block of Nye Street.
2:27 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
Police performed three welfare checks in Pullman Saturday.
Sunday
9:54 a.m. — Police responded to an assault on the 1300 block of Bishop Boulevard.
10:39 a.m. — Vehicle theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
1:43 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on the 600 block of Terre View Drive.
2:02 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1600 block of Wheatland Drive.
A burglary was reported on the 700 block of Ritchie Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
Friday
7:42 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
Saturday
1:49 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1500 block of Olympia Avenue.
7:19 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to an overdose on the 1300 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:38 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 400 block of Mill Street in Colfax.
Officers arrested a man under suspicion of a DUI on Grand Avenue in Pullman overnight.
Deputies arrested a woman for an alleged DUI on Stadium Way in Pullman overnight.
Saturday
1:45 p.m. — Officers responded to a juvenile riding recklessly on a mini bike on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
Sunday
9:29 p.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Pearl Street in Oakesdale.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
7:10 a.m. — A female was reportedly acting erratically on Northwood Drive.
10:57 a.m. — Trespassing was reported at the Habitat For Humanity Surplus store on Main Street.
1:40 p.m. — A cow was reported in the road on Perimeter Drive and Sixth Street.
2:20 p.m. — An injured moose was reported on the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.
9:14 p.m. — A female was reportedly screaming that her hand was bleeding on the 100 block of Baker Street.
11 p.m. — A 19-year-old woman was cited for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia on Stadium Drive and Sixth Street.
Saturday
6:18 p.m. — A female reportedly spit in a male’s face at Safari Pearl.
7:02 p.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of theft at Walmart.
9:48 p.m. — A male attempted to use a false ID to buy a vape pen at Taj Grocery, then ran away and left the ID and a debit card.
10:02 p.m. — A 55-year-old Pullman man was arrested for suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in front of WinCo. A 45-year-old Pullman woman in the same vehicle was cited for suspicion of possessing marijuana.
11:49 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on South Main Street.
Sunday
12:25 a.m. — Police responded to a report of possible gunshots but were unable to locate the source.
1:18 a.m. — A female was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a report of an intoxicated person on the 600 block of Idaho Avenue.
11:20 p.m. — Police received a report that a dog killed a chicken on the 600 block of Conestoga Street.
Monday
1:35 a.m. — Police arrested a male for suspicion of DUI at McDonald’s on West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:50 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a missing person from a residence near Princeton after a resident had not heard from an individual who visited another country.
3:04 p.m. — A theft was reported on Main Street in Kendrick.
8:20 p.m. — A dog bite was reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Deary.
Saturday
3:42 p.m. — A shop was destroyed in a fire on Cora Road in Potlatch. There were no injuries. Potlatch and Palouse fire departments responded.
4:37 p.m. — Threats were reported on Sixth Street Potlatch.