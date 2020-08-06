MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:17 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on South Main Street and Taylor Avenue.
5:57 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Lenter Street and Lauder Avenue.
6:29 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was reportedly drunk, fell and hit his head on the 100 block of East Fourth Street. He was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
7:35 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 200 block of East Third Street.
7:59 p.m. — A 28-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
8:27 p.m. — A needle was reportedly found on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
10:27 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1300 block of West A Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:33 a.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on Dutch Flat Road near Troy.
5:49 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly rolled out of gear and damaged a fence on the 1000 block of Gold Hill Road near Princeton.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:53 a.m. — A fox was reportedly seen in the area of South Grand Avenue.
1:13 p.m. — A man was reportedly making threats to staff at the Armory building on Main Street.
1:20 p.m. — A 45-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Terre View Drive.
1:21 p.m. — A caller said he believes his girlfriend is trashing the apartment they share on Larry Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:16 a.m. — A man reportedly threatened staff at Tekoa Care Center and allegedly hit two people on Monday.