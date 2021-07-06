PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
12:57 p.m. — A possible theft of tools was reported on Bypass Drive.
3:17 p.m. — A plant caught fire outside a residence on Brandi Way.
4:12 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested for a Whitman County warrant on Main Street and South Grand Avenue.
5:53 p.m. — A knife and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle on Shoemaker Place.
8:37 p.m. — A chihuahua was attacked and killed by another dog on Wheatland Drive.
9:19 p.m. — A vehicle was broken into on Water Street.
Saturday
1:24 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male rapping and swearing loudly on Main and Pine streets. Officer responded and discovered a freestyle rap battle.
2:16 p.m. — A disorderly woman was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.
4:16 p.m. — A vehicle went off the road and into a wheat field near Northwood Drive.
5:25 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Terre View Drive. The death is not considered suspicious.
10:15 p.m. — A woman on Bypass Drive reported being threatened by her ex-boyfriend.
10:35 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported in the area of Waha Court.
Sunday
10:37 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Terre View Drive.
10:36 p.m. — Illegal fireworks were reported on Lancer Lane.
11:48 p.m. — Illegal fireworks were reported on Derby Street and Professional Mall Boulevard.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
6:53 a.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on Big Bear Ridge road in Deary.
3:53 p.m. — Harassment was reported at the Latah County sheriff’s Office.
4:32 p.m. — A wildland fire was reported at Little Boulder Creek Campground in Deary.
Saturday
12:14 p.m. — A brush fire was reported on Pine Creek Road near Farmington.
12:36 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Main Street in Troy.
10:31 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Eagle Alley in Troy.
There were four reports of fireworks Saturday.
Sunday
11:56 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Highway 8 in Moscow.
7:21 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at Moose Creek Reservoir in Bovill.
There were 16 reports of fireworks Sunday.