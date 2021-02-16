LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:19 a.m. — An unlawful entry was reported on the 1400 block of Osterberg Road near Deary.
Saturday
2:02 a.m. — A 51-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on South Ponderosa Drive and Sixth Street in Potlatch.
7:57 a.m. — A vehicle rollover was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow. The driver was not taken to the hospital.
n Four vehicle slide-offs were reported Saturday.
Sunday
12:21 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 95 near Potlatch.
1:26 a.m. — A 33-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on State Highway 8 near Troy.
10:40 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Tamarack Road near Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:30 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Valley Road and Brandi Way.
7:10 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Paradise Street and South Grand Avenue.
7:27 p.m. — A cellphone was reported stolen on Kamiaken Street.
10:28 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Opal and Colorado streets.
11:39 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of indecent exposure on Valley Road.
Saturday
2:43 a.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence on North Street.
7 p.m. — Police responded to an overdose on Terre View Drive.
Sunday
12:21 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Dillon Street.
9:26 a.m. — Police responded to a report of threats made over the phone on Nye Street.
11:17 a.m. — A window was broken at Avalon Care Center.
3:54 p.m. — Police responded to a report of attempted suicide on Maple Street.
5:04 p.m. — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash blocking the roadway on Bishop Boulevard and Main Street.
5:46 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to a hemorrhage on Colorado Street.
7:38 p.m. — Police, EMS and the coroner responded to an unattended death at Regency Pullman.
9:45 p.m. — Police responded to a heart problem on South Grand Avenue.
Monday
12:08 a.m. — Police responded to a report of at least 30 subjects fighting on Whitman and Kamiaken streets. The subjects dispersed when police arrived.