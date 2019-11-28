MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
6:29 p.m. — A 22-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of stolen property and a 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of willful concealment at Ulta Beauty on West Pullman Road.
8:01 p.m. — A 67-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 1700 block of North Polk Street Extension.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:02 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:03 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a report of abdominal pain on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
10:41 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on Turner Drive and Leland Drive.
12:30 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 1300 block of Northwest State Street.
3:02 p.m. — A possible sex offense was reported in Pullman.
7:31 p.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Davis Way following a report of choking.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Tuesday
2:10 p.m. — A non-injury crash was reported on Country Club Road in Pullman.
2:22 p.m. — A non-injury rollover was reported on Albion Road.