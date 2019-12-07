WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Nov. 22
Oliver Bowers, 34, and Mikala Meize, 25, both of Pullman
Jack Pickard, 22, and Caylin Hurdle, 22, both of Pullman
Tuesday
Jerrod Troy, 33, and Jamie Copper, 34, both of Pullman
Wednesday
Evan Stowe, 26, and Ganna Kondratiuk, 32, both of Pullman
Thursday
Kevin Adams, 38, and Chi-Ya Chen, 36, both of Pullman
Sentencings
Wednesday
Stephanie Lawyer, 34, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 22 suspended, five years of supervised probation and fined $1,250.
Terry Cosner was found guilty of negligent driving and was sentenced to two years of probation and fined $600.
Joshua Bodey was found guilty of malicious mischief in the third degree and was sentenced to four days in jail with two years of probation and fined $250.
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Nov. 22
Gardenia Arreaga, 25, of Moscow, and Nathaniel Palmer, 26, of Cheney, Wash.
Corey Eisele, 48, and Craig Mitzimberg, 58, both of Pullman
Kelly Burch, 59, and Ila Duff, 55, both of Orofino
Nov. 26
Abhishek Kaul, 30, and Akshita Chawla, 31, both of Pullman
Monday
Travis Mattoon, 33, and Jamie Price, 24, both of Kendrick
Philip Kock, 27, and Amber Bunn, 39, both of Moscow
Wednesday
James Stotz, 40, and Chera Cox, 36, both of Moscow
Thursday
Timothy Terry, 57, and Donna Terry, 56, both of Moscow
Divorces
Nov. 22
Abeba Wright and Stanley Wright
Angela Bromley and Ty Bromley
Desiree Schaub and Levi Weldy
Monday
Pamela Buzbee and Terry Buzbee
Aundrea Rozenblad and Perez Rozenblad
Sentencings
Nov. 22
Jonathan Davis, 38, of Moscow, was convicted of sexual abuse of a child under 16 and sentenced to 10 years probation, fined $545.50 and restitution is to be determined. He must undergo sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender. If he violates probation, he faces 10 years in prison — two determinate and eight indeterminate.
Nov. 26
Angela Blue-Darling, 38, of Spokane, was convicted of petit theft and sentenced to 16 days in jail.
Wednesday
Mathew Brown, 24, of Juliaetta, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year probation, fined $502.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:43 a.m. — Officers responded to a trespassing complaint on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
9:44 a.m. — Threatening behavior was reported on the 500 block of Northwest Greyhound Way.
11:32 a.m. — A runaway juvenile was reported on the 1400 block of Northwest Terre View Drive
11:49 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Southeast Latah Street.
12:31 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on Northeast Oak Street.
1:36 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of disorderly conduct on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
1:44 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
2:03 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported near the corner of Southeast Carolstar and Harvest drives.
2:07 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of East Main Street.
3:18 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 900 block of Northeast B Street.
3:55 p.m. — Graffiti damage was reported on Northeast Skyview Drive.
5:09 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Stadium Way.
6:01 p.m. — Police received reports of threatening behavior on Northeast Linden Street.
6:04 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of someone choking on the 600 block of Northeast Gray Lane.
6:24 p.m. — Damage to a fence was reported on the 200 block of Southeast Spring Street.
7:51 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Thomas Street.
8:36 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
9:52 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of South Grand Avenue.
Friday
1:04 a.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 800 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
1:18 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of assault on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
1:59 a.m. — An officer responded to a citizen dispute on the 800 block of Northeast Ruby Street.
2:07 a.m. — A citizen dispute was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
2:09 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of trespassing on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
2:38 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports of a fall on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
3:31 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of theft on the 1500 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
9:31 p.m. — Five people were warned for possession of cannabis on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
11:01 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Troy Mall.
Friday
12:45 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.
2:07 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of a citizen dispute on the 100 block of Northeast Colorado Street and arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly obstructing a public servant.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:52 a.m. — One or two dogs reportedly seriously injured a sheep after attacking the animal at the University of Idaho Sheep Center on Farm Road.
9:43 a.m. — A 64-year-old man with medical issues was reportedly found dead at his residence on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.
3:26 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Staples on West Pullman Road.
3:46 p.m. — A 40-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 500 block of Empire Lane.
4:36 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Papa Murphy’s on West Third Street.
5:11 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Rite Aid on West Pullman Road.
5:24 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
6 p.m. — Fake identifications were reported at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
8:01 p.m. — A man was uninjured after he reportedly swerved to avoid a small animal, left the roadway and struck a tree between West Pullman Road and the Chase Bank parking lot.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9 p.m. — Two women were reportedly in a physical altercation on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.