MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
2:03 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of South Blaine Street.
1:43 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart.
2:08 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 300 block of North Hayes Street.
8:07 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of East Third Street.
8:07 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of North Van Buren Street.
10:29 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:58 a.m. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on North Main and East Sixth streets in Moscow.
8 a.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 300 block of Line Street in Deary.
9:49 a.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 300 block of Second Avenue in Deary.
1:28 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1000 block of Jerome Creek Road near Harvard.
1:49 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1100 block of Red Willow Road near Kendrick.
2:53 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of Eid Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
12:23 p.m. — A subject on Green Hill Road found a note on his vehicle from someone saying they wanted to smash his vehicles and windows for speeding.
3:14 p.m. — EMS responded to a vehicle that drove into a ditch on Airport Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:38 p.m. — A man and woman were arrested on Union Street in Garfield following a trespassing complaint.
10:30 p.m. — Three people were arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on Dry Creek Road in Garfield.