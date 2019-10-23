PULLMAN POLICE
Saturday
12:31 a.m. — EMS responded to an illness on the 800 block of Northeast Ruby Street.
12:39 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 500 block of Northeast Maple Street.
12:55 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way.
2:06 a.m. — A possible assault was reported at Adams Mall.
2:50 a.m. — A 26-year-old subject was arrested for driving with a suspended license on the 500 block of South Grand Avenue.
5:37 a.m. — Pullman Fire Department responded to a fire alarm on the 600 block of Northeast California Street but there was no fire emergency.
6:51 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a large fight at Alpha Road but did not locate anyone.
8:06 a.m. — Two vehicles were reported broken into overnight on the 600 block of Southeast Jackson Street.
5:43 p.m. — A vehicle drove over a curb and hit a hand rail on the 100 block of Northeast Whitman Street.
7:34 p.m. — EMS responded to a medical call on Monroe Street but no patient was taken to the hospital.
8:43 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
10:51 p.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a report of possible self-harm on Water Street.
11:23 p.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a report of possible self-harm on Terre View Drive.
11:38 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of multiple counts of fourth-degree assault after allegedly assaulting people at Stubblefields.
Sunday
12:33 a.m. — A 53-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Linden Street.
6:37 a.m. — A 43-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Harvest Drive.
5:06 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on Alpha Road.
Monday
8:11 a.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on Crestview Street for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
10:49 a.m. — Police were advised of a theft from a storage unit on Park Street.
1:31 p.m. — Police arrested a 39-year-old man for suspicion of DUI after he allegedly drove to the police station intoxicated because he missed his court date for a previous DUI charge. He was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital and later booked into jail.
2:02 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Fairmount Road.
4:53 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of first-degree theft and harrassment after allegedly attempting to steal $5,000 worth of items from Walmart and threatening the store staff.
5:58 p.m. — A fire was reported on the 600 block of Northwest State Street.
7:53 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Glenhaven Drive.
8:21 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
3:33 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Steptoe Avenue in Oakesdale.
6 p.m. — A deputy responded to a possible hunting violation after individuals were reported shooting by a house on East Street in Colfax. The individuals were not located.
Saturday
1:48 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Main Street in Colfax.
Sunday
8:57 p.m. — An unconscious person was taken to the hospital form Main Street in Colfax.
Monday
10:22 a.m. — A tractor reportedly hit a guardrail on Lone Pine Road.
11:35 a.m. — A rape was reported in Endicott.
7:05 p.m. — An intoxicated person was reported at Rosauers in Colfax.
7:48 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported at Colfax High School.
7:53 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:31 a.m. — Spray-painted graffiti was reported on the backside of the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre on South Main Street.
2:14 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on East F and North Grant streets.
3:27 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Moscow Middle School.
6 p.m. — A woman reported an ongoing problem of a neighbor’s child shooting Nerf darts at her dog on the 600 block of Homestead Place. She told police the darts could be toxic to her dog if the animal consumes the darts.
10:14 p.m. — Several items, including video game consoles and video games, were reportedly stolen from Walmart during four incidents dating back to July. Police have two female suspects
11:29 p.m. — A 49-year-old Moscow man with warrants out for his arrest reportedly fled from police after a traffic stop in the Walmart parking lot. Police pursued him until the east end of Pullman at the intersection of Airport Road and Northeast Terre View Drive when Washington agencies took over the pursuit. It is unknown if the man was apprehended.