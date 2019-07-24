PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
5:43 a.m. — A juvenile was taken into protective custody after allegedly acting in a disorderly manner at the 400 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
11:13 a.m. — A man reported several items were taken from his property on Southeast Fairmount Road.
1:10 p.m. — Police cautioned a married couple following a domestic dispute on the 1000 block of Southwest Lost Trail Drive.
10:50 a.m. — A man reported his watch was stolen from the 2000 block of Northeast Skyview Drive.
2:07 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
3:52 p.m. — A man reported someone was harassing his daughter and her roommate on the 100 block of Northwest Glenhaven Drive.
4:20 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.
4:42 p.m. — Police arrested 37-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest after he allegedly smashed a car windshield following an argument with another individual on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.
6:11 p.m. — A resident on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive complained that someone would not leave his home.
10:04 p.m. — Police issued an infraction for noise on the 800 block of Northeast California Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:55 a.m. — Whitman County employees removed a hay bale blocking Sand Road in Pullman.
11:21 a.m. — A 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both listed as homeless, were arrested on California Street in Garfield for suspicion of possession of meth and heroin.
3:44 p.m. — Deputies are investigating a report of rifle shots through windows in a house on Jenkins Road in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:49 a.m. — A 46-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on South Main and West Third streets.
1:17 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Champions Bar and Grill.
7:58 a.m. — A penis was reportedly drawn into the fresh concrete making up the new sidewalk at Lena Whitmore Park on South Blaine Street. Footprints and bicycle tire tracks were also reported in the new concrete, which was closed off by fencing and caution tape.
10:20 a.m. — Prescription drugs were reported stolen from a woman’s purse at Taco Bell/Kentucky Fried Chicken.
11:48 a.m. — A bag of clothes, diaper bag and a Leatherman multi-tool were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 500 block of North Van Buren Street.
1:20 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was trespassed from a residence on the 300 block of North Howard Street after reportedly yelling at his girlfriend and her mother. About four hours later, the man was taken to Gritman Medical Center from the 200 block of Baker Street because he was allegedly extremely intoxicated.
3:14 p.m. — Cash was reportedly stolen from a woman’s apartment on East Fourth Street.
8:21 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1400 block of South Blaine Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:19 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported near mile marker 11 on State Highway 9 near Princeton.
10:19 a.m. — A 31-year-old Moscow man was arrested on a warrant on the 1600 block of Carmichael Road near Moscow.
2:20 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of Jerome Creek Road near Harvard.
3:02 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1100 block of Randall Flat Road near Troy.
4:19 p.m. — A 46-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 400 block of Willow Street in Onaway.
8:11 p.m. — A 25-year-old Orofino, Idaho, man was cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and a 38-year-old Lenore, Idaho, woman was cited for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
9:53 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on State Highway 8 near Troy.
10:08 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 5100 block of State Highway 8 near Deary.