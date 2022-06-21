PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:05 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Lori Court.
9:58 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Campus Street.
1:28 p.m. — Police arrested a 42-year-old subject for suspicion of second-degree trespassing on the 400 block of Northwest Sunset Drive.
3:04 p.m. — A male was cited and released for theft at Walmart.
Saturday
1:18 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
2:04 a.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 300 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
3:28 p.m. — A patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a reported overdose on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
5:25 p.m. — A patient was transported to PRH following a report of a suicidal person on Professional Mall Boulevard.
8:26 p.m. — Road rage was reported on Davis Way and State Route 270.
Sunday
6:51 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1000 block of Northwest Clifford Street.
7:19 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1000 block of Northwest Clifford Street.
12:47 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1200 block of Northwest Orion Drive.
3:46 p.m. — A 52-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
Monday
12:08 a.m. — A patient was transported to PRH following a welfare check on the 100 block of South Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Sunday
1:52 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Spring Valley Road in Troy.
3:08 p.m. — Illegal dumping was reported on Tamarack Road in Troy.