MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

8:14 a.m. — A University of Idaho student reported being harassed by his roommates at the University of Idaho Living Learning Communities on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.

11:49 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on South Mountain View and Troy roads.

11:53 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1400 block of East D Street.

2:22 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 2400 block of West Pullman Road.

4:27 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1000 block of Stadium Drive.

5:05 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 2400 block of West Pullman Road.

7:38 p.m. — A statue was reportedly stolen from a yard on the 600 block of East B Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

9:47 a.m. — A fraud was reported on the 5500 block of State Highway 8 in Helmer.

11:41 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at mile marker 21 on State Highway 8 near Deary.

12:21 p.m. — A male driver was taken to Gritman Medical Center after rolling his vehicle on the 1600 block of State Highway 9 near Deary.

1 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of West Walnut Street in Genesee.

1:12 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Skyline Drive near Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

9:54 a.m. — Police responded to a verbal dispute on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

5:59 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree robbery and first-degree burglary at Dissmore’s after allegedly trying to steal food and shoving the store’s manager.

6:43 p.m. — Police arrested a 29-year-old subject for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Colorado and Monroe streets.

6:56 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 900 block of Northeast C Street.

7:21 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 400 block of East Main Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

12:01 a.m. — Police arrested a man for suspicion of DUI and reckless driving on Bishop Boulevard in Pullman.

5:15 p.m. — A deputy received a report of a subject walking on Pullman Albion Road with a possible gun but was unable to locate the subject.

6:30 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on D Street in Albion.

