MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:14 a.m. — A University of Idaho student reported being harassed by his roommates at the University of Idaho Living Learning Communities on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.
11:49 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on South Mountain View and Troy roads.
11:53 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1400 block of East D Street.
2:22 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 2400 block of West Pullman Road.
4:27 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1000 block of Stadium Drive.
5:05 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 2400 block of West Pullman Road.
7:38 p.m. — A statue was reportedly stolen from a yard on the 600 block of East B Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:47 a.m. — A fraud was reported on the 5500 block of State Highway 8 in Helmer.
11:41 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at mile marker 21 on State Highway 8 near Deary.
12:21 p.m. — A male driver was taken to Gritman Medical Center after rolling his vehicle on the 1600 block of State Highway 9 near Deary.
1 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of West Walnut Street in Genesee.
1:12 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Skyline Drive near Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:54 a.m. — Police responded to a verbal dispute on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
5:59 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree robbery and first-degree burglary at Dissmore’s after allegedly trying to steal food and shoving the store’s manager.
6:43 p.m. — Police arrested a 29-year-old subject for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Colorado and Monroe streets.
6:56 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 900 block of Northeast C Street.
7:21 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on the 400 block of East Main Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:01 a.m. — Police arrested a man for suspicion of DUI and reckless driving on Bishop Boulevard in Pullman.
5:15 p.m. — A deputy received a report of a subject walking on Pullman Albion Road with a possible gun but was unable to locate the subject.
6:30 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on D Street in Albion.