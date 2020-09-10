PULLMAN POLICE
Saturday
2:48 p.m. — A group of people were reported not wearing masks or social distancing on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
5:53 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Kamiaken Street.
6:43 p.m. — An infraction was issued for people not wearing masks or social distancing on Larry Street.
7:48 p.m. — Police responded to a report of people not wearing masks on Colorado Street but determined there was no violation.
8:07 p.m. — A caller advised her son was bit by a dog on Main Street.
Sunday
5:15 a.m. — Two males were reportedly breaking into a fraternity on California Street.
11:16 a.m. — EMS responded to a possible overdose on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue but no patient was transported.
2:17 p.m. — An animal was reported locked inside a hot car at Walmart.
5:35 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on the 1800 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
7:49 p.m. — A vehicle struck a water main on Latah Street.
11:03 p.m. — A large party was reported on B and Colorado streets.
Monday
9:53 p.m. — A caller on Joe Street reported their neighbor has a sign on the door that says “help.” An officer responded and advised it was a Halloween decoration.
12:31 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:23 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on State Street.
5:33 p.m. — Possible animal abuse or neglect was reported on Glenhaven Drive.
6:32 p.m. — A disorderly patient was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Tuesday
4:44 a.m. — A possible sex offense was reported on Kamiaken Street.
7:54 a.m. — The owner of a purse with drug paraphernalia found inside was trespassed from Quality Inn.
10:29 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly side-swiped another vehicle on Valley Road and Providence Court.
12:03 p.m. — Police and EMS responded for a person who jumped out of a moving vehicle during an argument.
12:26 p.m. — A protection order violation was reported on Bleasner Drive.
5:29 p.m. — A vehicle-pedestrian accident was reported on Whitman Street and Grand Avenue. An infraction was issued.
8:40 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an attempt to hack into the Pullman School District database.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
1:51 a.m. — A 29-year-old Spokane man was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on James and Poplar streets in Colfax.
12:58 p.m. — A 24-year-old Eltopia, Wash., woman was arrested following a domestic dispute on Hume and Huggins roads in Oakesdale.
1:42 p.m.- Subjects were cited for trespassing at Granite Point.
Sunday
11:59 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Parvin Road in Pullman.
4:30 p.m. — One patient was transported to the hospital following a vehicle accident on Red Tail Ridge Road in Colfax.
9:12 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer accident was reported on Wawawai Pullman and Ryan roads in Pullman.
Monday
11:20 a.m. — One patient was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on State Route 26 in Colfax.
6:41 p.m. — One patient was transported to the hospital following a vehicle crash on Brayton Road in Pullman.
Tuesday
10:03 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Parvin Road in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:08 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 500 block of South Jackson Street.
10:21 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at the University of Idaho Wallace Residence Center.
10:34 a.m. — Spray paint was reported at Lena Whitmore Elementary School on South Blaine Street.
1:08 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on East Sixth and South Main streets.
1:33 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 800 block of Getaway Court.
1:44 p.m. — A bus stop on West A and Cherry streets was reportedly hit by a vehicle.
2:01 p.m. — An individual on the 200 block of Southview Avenue reported a line of credit was opened in their name.
3:59 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Subway on West Third Street.
4:33 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at the UI Theophilus Tower.
4:49 p.m. — An individual was trespassed on the 300 block of Pleasant Place.
6:08 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on West C and North Almon streets.
7:54 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at the Theophilus Tower.
10:07 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:19 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
9:02 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at the Latah County Annex Building on the 200 block of South Almon Street in Moscow.
9:54 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1100 block of Hodgson Road near Deary.
3:58 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on West Third and North Asbury streets in Moscow.