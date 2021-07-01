PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:08 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Barnes Court.
9:02 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on True Street.
2:11 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Derby Street.
4:25 p.m. — A court order violation was reported on Terre View Drive.
11:32 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check following a report of two intoxicated females lying face down on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:40 p.m. — Deputies heard a report of fireworks on Davis Way in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:07 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1000 block of Aponi Place.
12:41 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
8:28 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.
8:44 a.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint at an address on West Pullman Road.
10:18 a.m. — A semitruck reportedly struck a dumpster and telephone pole on South Main Street, causing the pole to lean slightly. No one was injured in the collision, according to police reports, and no lines were downed.
10:25 a.m. — A woman on a bicycle reportedly struck a parked car on South Jefferson Street. She was uninjured.
10:35 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for the 100 block of West A Street.
11:57 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at an address on North Main Street.
12:57 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on North Almon Street.
9:01 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on East Fifth Street.
9:11 p.m. — Officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
6:30 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 1100 block of North Almon Street in Moscow.
7:59 a.m. — a noninjury traffic collision was reported near the corner of B Street and Michael Drive in Troy.
8:10 a.m. — Deputies received a report of smoke on Moscow Mountain Road near Moscow.
8:47 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 4800 block of Robinson Park Road near Moscow.
11:40 a.m. — Theft was reported at an address on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
1:17 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of Birch Street near Potlatch.
2:05 p.m. — Deputies received a request for a welfare check on the 1100 block of Cedar Ridge near Kendrick.
6:09 p.m. — Deputies received reports of gunshots heard near the intersection of Wallen and Larson roads in Moscow.