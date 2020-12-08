MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:37 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on North Washington and East C streets.
10:55 a.m. — A laptop was reportedly stolen from a Greek residence on Elm Street.
11:09 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was taken to Gritman Medical Center for a head injury after she was reportedly struck by a vehicle while she was in a crosswalk on South Main Street and Styner Avenue. The driver, a 68-year-old woman, was cited for suspicion of failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
11:15 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.
12:35 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
12:39 p.m. — Packages were reportedly stolen from an apartment building on the 1100 block of West A Street.
6:15 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the University of Idaho Living Learning Communities.
6:43 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1200 block of Wiltshire Drive.
10:27 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of South Main Street.
Saturday
4:40 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
11:16 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Third and South Main streets.
1:15 p.m. — A vehicle allegedly stolen in Nez Perce County was recovered on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
10:42 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of Indian Hills Drive.
10:45 p.m. — A woman was reportedly cleaning on the 100 block of East Fourth Street and found a needle possibly used for drugs.
Sunday
12:24 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
1:03 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street on a warrant and for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and introduction of major contraband into jail.
7:19 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:16 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Walker Road near Potlatch.
9:24 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of East Walnut Avenue in Genesee.
11 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 300 block of Third Avenue in Bovill.
2:29 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 6 near Potlatch.
3:51 p.m. — A fire reportedly damaged the siding of a residence on the 200 block of North Maple Street in Genesee. The Genesee Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the flames.
4:13 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 700 block of Cedar Street in Potlatch.
Saturday
11:41 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Vassar Meadow Road near Deary.
2:36 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 400 block of Second Avenue in Bovill.
4:20 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 1300 block of Gold Hill Road near Princeton.
6:50 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on Highway 6 in Potlatch.
11:56 p.m. — A 56-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Highway 95 and East Freeze Road near Potlatch.
Sunday
6:08 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 6 near Harvard.
6:17 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Bentz Street in Troy.
9:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 800 block of Larch Street in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
12:36 a.m. — A resident reported an ongoing issue of vehicles running the stop sign on Spring and Crestview streets.
4:59 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Stadium Way.
7:17 p.m. — Police responded to a report of indecent exposure on Campus and Opal streets. They were unable to locate anyone.
10:24 p.m. — A cellphone and tablet were reported stolen on Johnson Avenue.
Saturday
9:04 a.m. — A woman on State Street reported a suspicious letter containing personal information was left on her door.
9:28 a.m. — A subject on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue reported a man tried to fight her and her boyfriend.
10:18 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Oak and Maple streets.
12:22 p.m. — Items were stolen out of two vehicles on Maple Street.
2:56 p.m. — A caller said he received death threats from his upstairs neighbor on Skyview Drive.
8:50 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Sunday
3:26 a.m. — A disorderly man was reported on Olsen Street.
10:43 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Staley Street after a child reportedly did not want to do chores.
8:57 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Merman and Terre View drives.
Monday
3:14 a.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a report of convulsions or seizures on True Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
10:40 a.m. — Gunshots were reported in the area of Upper Union Flat Road in Colfax.
3:23 p.m. — No patient needed transport to the hospital following a one-vehicle rollover accident on Pullman Airport Road.
Saturday
1:58 p.m. — Four loose horses were reported in the area of Granite Road in Colfax.
5:53 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Ryan Road in Pullman.
6:53 p.m. — EMS and the coroner responded to a report of cardiac arrest on Henkle Street in Tekoa.
9:17 p.m. — A subject was taken to the hospital in protective custody following reported threatening behavior on Ramsey Street in Tekoa.
Sunday
9:26 a.m. — A disorderly person was taken to the hospital in protective custody from Josephine Avenue in Rosalia.
4:18 p.m. — A 48-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of criminal trespassing on F Street in Albion.