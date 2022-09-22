PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:54 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1000 block of Latah Street.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:54 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1000 block of Latah Street.
11:35 a.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on the 400 block of Fairmount Road.
1:45 p.m. — A suspicious male was reported on the 100 block of Old Wawawai Road.
2:25 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1200 block of Nye Street.
3:39 p.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on Main Street.
3:42 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury crash was reported on Grand Avenue.
4:52 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1700 block of Johnson Avenue.
5:59 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
7:13 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.
7:14 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1100 block of Bishop Boulevard.
7:23 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was arrested for alleged first-degree trespassing on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
11:56 p.m. — A 49-year-old man was arrested for alleged first-degree burglary and first-degree trespassing.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
7:56 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1200 block of Washington Street.
3:21 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 600 block of Spokane Street.
4:32 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Spokane Street.
6:22 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1600 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:57 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to a one-vehicle roll-over on Garfield Farmington Road in Garfield. The patient was transported to the hospital.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
4:38 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 700 block of Elm Street.
9:58 p.m. — One male was arrested following a domestic dispute on the 300 block of South Blaine Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:31 p.m. — A wildfire was reported on Idaho Highway 99 in Kendrick.
5:20 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Genesee.
