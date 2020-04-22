PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:12 a.m. — Avista and the Pullman Fire Department responded to a broken gas line on Duncan Lane.
10:56 a.m. — A resident reported a baby duck fell into a sewer on the corner of Viento Drive and Crestview Street. The mother and other ducklings were still by the sewer. Officers responded but a passerby had already rescued the duckling.
1:13 p.m. — A vehicle struck a tree on Terre View Drive.
9:02 p.m. — A resident reported a green laser being pointed into the air near Big Sky Court. An officer responded to the area and did not locate any lasers.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
4:50 p.m. — A calf was reported in the roadway on Kirkendahl Road and State Route 195.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
1:06 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.
4:22 a.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on Victoria Drive and Lenter Street.
9:13 a.m. — A dog reportedly bit a 28-year-old man on his arm and at least twice on his leg while he was jogging on the 1600 block of Damen Street. The man reportedly jumped into the bed of a nearby truck to escape the Labrador retriever and sought medical treatment at QuickCARE.
2:20 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
6:55 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Warbonnet Drive and West Pullman Road.
6:57 p.m. — Two allegedly intoxicated men — 31 and 20 — were each cited for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and open container of alcohol after allegedly yelling at people in the area of Styner Avenue and Indian Hills Drive that they had coronavirus and wanted to spread it.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:48 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of Pine Street in Bovill.
3:19 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 900 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
5:31 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at milepost 362 on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
6:05 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at the Latah County Sheriff’s Office in Moscow.
7:57 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow.
7:58 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on North Ponderosa Drive in Potlatch.