MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:40 a.m. — A disorderly male was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
4:12 p.m. — A resident on the 1900 block of East F Street reported his mother took his car without permission.
5:07 p.m. — A debit card was reported stolen at Walgreens.
4:12 p.m. — A resident reported that a male on the 400 block of College Avenue reportedly threatened to use a firearm against him.
Thursday
1:12 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1900 block of White Avenue.
2:03 a.m. — An attempted suicide was reported on West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:58 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Rachel Street in Troy.
9:34 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Deary.
9:40 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Idaho Highway 8.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
5:45 a.m. — A cellphone was reported stolen on the 200 block of Northwest Larry Street.
10:19 p.m. — Abnormal behavior was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
4:04 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
6:34 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 900 block of Southeast Spring Street.
Thursday
12:41 a.m. — A 32-year-old subject was arrested on a warrant for third-degree theft on the 200 block of Northwest Timothy Street.
2:33 a.m. — A sex offense was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:57 p.m. — Sheriffs responded to a report of a subject owning animals they are not supposed to at Kirkendahl Road in Pullman.