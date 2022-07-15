MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

8:40 a.m. — A disorderly male was reported at Gritman Medical Center.

4:12 p.m. — A resident on the 1900 block of East F Street reported his mother took his car without permission.

5:07 p.m. — A debit card was reported stolen at Walgreens.

4:12 p.m. — A resident reported that a male on the 400 block of College Avenue reportedly threatened to use a firearm against him.

Thursday

1:12 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1900 block of White Avenue.

2:03 a.m. — An attempted suicide was reported on West Pullman Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

8:58 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Rachel Street in Troy.

9:34 p.m. — Fireworks were reported on Idaho Highway 8 in Deary.

9:40 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Idaho Highway 8.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

5:45 a.m. — A cellphone was reported stolen on the 200 block of Northwest Larry Street.

10:19 p.m. — Abnormal behavior was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

4:04 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

6:34 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 900 block of Southeast Spring Street.

Thursday

12:41 a.m. — A 32-year-old subject was arrested on a warrant for third-degree theft on the 200 block of Northwest Timothy Street.

2:33 a.m. — A sex offense was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

7:57 p.m. — Sheriffs responded to a report of a subject owning animals they are not supposed to at Kirkendahl Road in Pullman.

Tags

Recommended for you