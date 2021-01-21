PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:04 a.m. — A suspicious person was asked to leave a residence on the 300 block of West Main Street.
10:08 a.m. — A 33-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on Bleasner Drive.
1:57 p.m. — Police responded to a resident’s complaint that her neighbor on Palouse View Court doesn’t shovel snow on his property. There was no snow on the ground.
2:06 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported at Walmart.
Wednesday
2:26 a.m. — A 47-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Reaney Way and for failing to register as a sex offender.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
11:41 a.m. — A deputy returned a stolen vehicle to its owner on Steptoe Canyon and Wawawai roads in Clarkston.
4:16 a.m. — A subject was transported to the hospital from Diamond, Wash., after threats of self-harm.
4:58 p.m. — EMS and a deputy performed a welfare check on Schlee Road in Uniontown but no patient needed transport to the hospital.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
3:06 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.
6:10 p.m. — A 17-year-old girl was taken to Gritman Medical Center for minor injuries after a 73-year-old female driver struck the girl while she was on a bicycle in a crosswalk on Perimeter Drive and West Pullman Road. The driver was cited for suspicion of failure to exercise due care.
8:26 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 800 block of Pine Street.