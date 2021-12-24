LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
2 p.m. — Deputies are investigating a report of elder abuse on Riehle Road in Moscow.
3:12 p.m. — Deputies responded to a reported theft on Highway 3 in Juliaetta.
5:42 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Idler’s Rest Road in Moscow.
10:21 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Robinson Park Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
11:43 p.m. — Police received a report that someone left a dog at the Whitman County Humane Society after being confrontational.
5:36 p.m. — A deer-versus-vehicle collision was reported on State Route 270 in Pullman.
5:37 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:28 a.m. — A package was reported stolen on Almota Road in Colfax.
1:06 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Henkle Street in Tekoa.
8:17 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
9:46 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Main Street in Colfax.