PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:34 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 7:25 am
9:38 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Brandi Way.
12:17 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.
9:51 p.m. — Officers and EMS responded to a medical emergency on the 900 block of Colorado Street.
Six noninjury crashes were reported in Pullman on Tuesday.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
12:32 p.m. — Police responded to a fall on the 1600 block of Wilson Mall. The patient was transported to the hospital.
6:17 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to a choking person on the 1600 block of Valley Road.
7:30 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:36 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Garfield Farmington Road in Garfield.
7:49 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on state route 270 in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
Police responded to 18 car crashes Tuesday. There were no injuries.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:09 a.m. — A fire was reported on Main Street in Troy.
11:20 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of someone intimidating a witness on A Street in Kendrick.
Four vehicles reportedly slid off the road Tuesday in Latah County.
