MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

7:49 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on North Main Street and Pintail Lane.

9:18 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.

10:53 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on East Palouse River Drive and South Main Street.

11:54 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on South Hayes and East Third streets.

5:17 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Styner Avenue and South Main Street. No one was taken to the hospital.

6:16 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1900 block of South Main Street.

9:33 p.m. — An individual on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street was warned for suspicion of possession of marijuana.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

1:03 a.m. — A 63-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on East Fifth and North Pine streets in Troy.

7:29 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on North Mountain View and Darby roads near Moscow.

7:57 a.m. — Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow after a request to remove drugs from a residence.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

7:59 a.m. — Possible child abuse or neglect was reported on Haven Circle.

4:24 p.m. — Possible harassment was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

6:51 p.m. — A vicious animal complaint led to an officer taking a dog to the shelter from the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

7:10 p.m. — Police issued an infraction following a hit-and-run collision on D Street.

11 p.m. — Fire department responded to a chimney fire on Cleveland Street, but found there was no emergency.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

7:31 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Old Wawawai Road.

6:35 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 195 and Old Albion Road.

Tags

Recommended for you