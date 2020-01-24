MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:49 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on North Main Street and Pintail Lane.
9:18 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 700 block of North Main Street.
10:53 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on East Palouse River Drive and South Main Street.
11:54 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on South Hayes and East Third streets.
5:17 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Styner Avenue and South Main Street. No one was taken to the hospital.
6:16 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1900 block of South Main Street.
9:33 p.m. — An individual on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street was warned for suspicion of possession of marijuana.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:03 a.m. — A 63-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on East Fifth and North Pine streets in Troy.
7:29 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on North Mountain View and Darby roads near Moscow.
7:57 a.m. — Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road near Moscow after a request to remove drugs from a residence.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
7:59 a.m. — Possible child abuse or neglect was reported on Haven Circle.
4:24 p.m. — Possible harassment was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
6:51 p.m. — A vicious animal complaint led to an officer taking a dog to the shelter from the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
7:10 p.m. — Police issued an infraction following a hit-and-run collision on D Street.
11 p.m. — Fire department responded to a chimney fire on Cleveland Street, but found there was no emergency.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:31 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Old Wawawai Road.
6:35 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 195 and Old Albion Road.