MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
6:49 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1800 block of East Daves Avenue.
2:40 p.m. — About $57 worth of items was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
6:20 p.m. — A dog reportedly bit a cat on the 300 block of South Cleveland Street. The cat was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.
8:33 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of assault on West Sixth and South Line streets.
9:42 p.m. — An unknown person reportedly shot a window with a BB gun, breaking the window, on the 600 block of East E Street.
9:45 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on the 1100 block of King Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
4:47 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 3 near Deary.
10:29 a.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 5300 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
1:27 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 400 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
7:57 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a suicidal subject on Terre View Drive.
9:28 a.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen on Stadium Way.
10:28 a.m. — Police responded to a report of someone threatening an employee at Walmart.
11:25 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a threatening neighbor on Douglas Drive.
1 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Kamiaken Street.
3:32 p.m. — A 37-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree assault.
3:49 p.m. — Police, EMS and the coroner responded to an unconscious person on Kenny Drive.
4:06 p.m. — A male reported his window was shot out.
5 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on True Street.
8:18 p.m. — A disorderly subject was reported on Marcia Drive.
8:35 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:29 a.m. — A controlled substance issue was reported on East Main Street.
4:43 p.m. — Two signs were reported stolen from Seaman Road and Crosby Street in Tekoa.