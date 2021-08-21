LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Aug. 13
Austin Pronovost, 26 and Samantha Schmidt, 30, both of Pullman
Erik Leighton, 34, of Lewiston and Riley Vankomen, 28, of Clarkston
Christopher Casey, 32 and Christine Hallett, 30, both of Deary
Austin Steiger, 24 and Samantha Jenkins, 21, both of Lewiston
Wyatt Armstrong, 29 and Montana Rayburn, 24, both of Pullman
Wednesday
Matthew Morris, 24, of Snohomish, Wash. and Whitney Elmore, 22, of Moscow
Divorces
Thursday
Hanna and Zachary Albanese
Sentencings
Aug. 11
Michael Bedord, 41 of Troy, was found guilty of domestic assault and violation of a no contact order. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 147 suspended and 33 fixed as well as two years of probation with a $315 fine on the condition he complete a batterer intervention program and receive outpatient treatment for substance abuse.
Tuesday
Isaac Quintero, 20 of Deary, was found guilty of possession of paraphernalia and fined $397.50.
Wednesday
Jimmy Judd, 56 of Lewiston, was found guilty of DUI and was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 10 fixed and 170 suspended as well as two years of probation. He was also fined $902.50 and had his driver’s license suspended for 180 days.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
7:51 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Grand Avenue and Davis Way.
1:01 p.m. — A woman bumped another woman with her hip at Neill Public Library and was given a warning by police.
2:51 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Maple Street.
3:18 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Northwood Drive. Police say it appeared to be from natural causes at this point. The coroner is investigating.
4:48 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Paradise Street.
5:28 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on Campus Street.
10:15 p.m. — Fraternity members reported a group of people urinating near vehicles while standing on a retaining wall. Police warned several people in the area who may have been involved.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:03 p.m. — One person was transported to the hospital following a three-vehicle accident on Colfax Airport Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:45 a.m. — A possible fake ID was reported on East Sixth Street.
1:09 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of false identification on East Sixth Street.
6:16 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of West A Street and Peterson Drive.
6:52 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
7:12 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
9:49 a.m. — Officers and medics responded to a report of an unattended death on the 200 block of North Almon Street.
2:28 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of road rage where a driver followed another into a parking lot on West Pullman Road.
3:04 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street.
7:11 p.m — An officer responded to a report of fraud related to a possible apartment scam on the 100 block of South Main Street.
8:28 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
10:37 p.m. — A possible fake ID was reported on North Main Street.
10:40 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on the 200 block of Taylor Avenue and arrested a 35-year-old man for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and cannabis.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:09 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI near the intersection of U.S. Highway 95 and Cameron Road in Moscow.
6:27 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of an illegal burn on the 600 block of Fifth Avenue in Deary.
11:40 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1000 block of North Petersen Loop in Moscow.
4:52 p.m. — Someone was reportedly making threats on the 700 block of Pine Street in Potlatch.
8:56 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 400 block of Washington Street in Deary.