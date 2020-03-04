PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:57 a.m. — Police requested a case for a controlled substance program on Hill Street.
12:01 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Webb Street.
1:19 p.m. — A person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Sunrise Drive following a report of possible self-harm.
2:40 p.m. — A person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Terre View Drive following a report of possible self-harm.
4:57 p.m. — A person was given a courtesy ride to Palouse River Counseling from Larry Street after a report of possible self-harm.
7:10 p.m. — A driver reportedly found slumped over in their car on Bishop Boulevard was given a courtesy ride by police.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:17 a.m. — A possible theft was reported on Main Street in Albion.
4:02 p.m. — A man was arrested in Rosalia on a felony warrant.
10:14 p.m. — A deputy investigated a controlled substance problem on Grand Avenue in Pullman.
WSU POLICE
Monday
8:01 a.m. — Vagrancy was reported at Daggy Hall.
11:07 a.m. — Harassment was reported on North Fairway Road.
1:24 p.m. — An automobile theft was reported on Chinook Drive.
9:24 p.m. — A theft was reported on Duncan Dunn.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
11:03 a.m. — A rape was reported in Moscow and police are investigating.
4:08 p.m. — A fraud was reported at Jiffy Lube on Troy Road.
5:47 p.m. — Two packages were reported stolen on the 900 block of Camas Street.
4:59 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at the University of Idaho Wallace Residence Center on West Sixth Street.
6:51 p.m. — A possible hit-and-run was reported at Walmart.