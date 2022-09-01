PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
5:58 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
7:11 a.m. — A hit and run was reported at the 800 block of Derby Street.
7:20 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 80 block of Terre View Drive.
8:06 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of Camino Street.
9:43 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
12:20 p.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on Michigan Street.
1:21 p.m. — A welfare check was performed on the 600 block of Golden Hills Drive.
4:16 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1300 block of Brandi Way.
4:59 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 400 block of Irving Street.
6:41 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 400 block of Brelsford Drive.
10:20 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested for alleged fourth degree assault during a domestic dispute.
Officers performed a welfare check overnight.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
9:06 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on campus.
10:26 a.m. — Officers responded to suspicious activity on the 1400 block of Stadium Way.
4:21 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of Troy Mall.
5:22 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1600 block of Wilson Mall.
5:46 p.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on the 200 block of Spokane Street.
8:38 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1500 block of Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:39 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on Fifth Avenue in Pine City.
11:21 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
1:17 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Farmington Road in Farmington.
3:37 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Union Flat Road in Pullman.
4:09 p.m. — Fraud was reported on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
4:10 p.m. — A suspicious phone call was reported on Schulz Road in Steptoe.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
5:46 a.m. — A street light pole was knocked down on Jackson and Third streets.
1:47 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the Moscow Public Library.
2:10 p.m. — A theft was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.
5:20 p.m. — One person was transported to Gritman Medical Center after a vehicle struck a bicyclist on Pullman Road and Peterson Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:51 a.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on Adams Street in Moscow.
1:43 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Cedar Ridge Road in Kendrick.