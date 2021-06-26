LATAH COUNTY
MARRIAGES
June 18
Chad Sparks, 38, of Pullman, and Julie Rogalski, 52, of Moscow
Mason Workman and Mikayla Martin, both 25 and of Deary
Tuesday
William Schuster, 33, and Tawna Kennedy, 32, both of Moscow
Brennan Miller, 22, of Boise, and Gaetana Nesbit, 22, of Meridian, Idaho
Chad Shaffer, 47, and Marla Breshears, 45, both of Moscow
Christopher Andrews and Molly Eaton, both 21 and of Moscow
Zachary Lande, 31, and Nicole Baker, 37, both of Deary
Wednesday
Michael Briggs, 25, and Anna Rodriguez, 27, both of Moscow
Thomas Sensing, 23, and Noel Saunders, 22, both of Moscow
Donald Dickinson, 57, and Kristi Johansen, 53, both of Sonora, Calif.
Thursday
Jared Boyle, 26, and Carli Taylor, 24, both of Kendrick
DIVORCES
Tuesday
Karl Baunach and Macey Foley
Wednesday
Heidi Calkins and Luis Canchola
Thursday
Charlie May and Philip Montenegro
Jennifer and John Dodd
SENTENCINGS
Monday
Justen Robison, 32, of Middleton, Idaho, was convicted of driving without privileges and ordered to pay $372.50 in fines, fees and costs.
Tuesday
Ryan Jamison, 35, of Post Falls, Idaho, was convicted of frequenting a place where drugs were used and ordered to pay $397.50.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
10:55 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported at the Super 8 motel.
11:36 a.m. — A vehicle fire was reported in the Super 8 motel parking lot.
12:30 p.m. — A wallet and money were reportedly stolen on the 500 block of East Eighth Street.
2:49 p.m. — A vintage map was reportedly stolen at the Latah County Fairgrounds.
4:18 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly keyed at East City Park.
7:25 p.m. — A 58-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of excessive DUI at Nom Nom gas station on North Main Street.
7:27 p.m. — Spray-painted graffiti was reported at the pedestrian underpass on Troy Road and White Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:47 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2600 block of East Palouse River Drive near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
3:03 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Westwood Drive. They determined the subject was fine.
3:12 p.m. — An outside fire was reported on Viento Drive.
5:07 p.m. — Police arrested a 33-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree theft and theft of a motor vehicle at Napa Auto Parts.
9:46 p.m. — A dog attack was reported on Arcadia Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:25 a.m. — Six horses were reportedly in the roadway on Kitzmiller Road in Pullman.
7:33 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an explosion in Endicott and determined it was fireworks.
8:25 p.m. — Cows were reportedly in the roadway on Hamilton Hill Road in Colfax.