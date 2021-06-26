LATAH COUNTY

MARRIAGES

June 18

Chad Sparks, 38, of Pullman, and Julie Rogalski, 52, of Moscow

Mason Workman and Mikayla Martin, both 25 and of Deary

Tuesday

William Schuster, 33, and Tawna Kennedy, 32, both of Moscow

Brennan Miller, 22, of Boise, and Gaetana Nesbit, 22, of Meridian, Idaho

Chad Shaffer, 47, and Marla Breshears, 45, both of Moscow

Christopher Andrews and Molly Eaton, both 21 and of Moscow

Zachary Lande, 31, and Nicole Baker, 37, both of Deary

Wednesday

Michael Briggs, 25, and Anna Rodriguez, 27, both of Moscow

Thomas Sensing, 23, and Noel Saunders, 22, both of Moscow

Donald Dickinson, 57, and Kristi Johansen, 53, both of Sonora, Calif.

Thursday

Jared Boyle, 26, and Carli Taylor, 24, both of Kendrick

DIVORCES

Tuesday

Karl Baunach and Macey Foley

Wednesday

Heidi Calkins and Luis Canchola

Thursday

Charlie May and Philip Montenegro

Jennifer and John Dodd

SENTENCINGS

Monday

Justen Robison, 32, of Middleton, Idaho, was convicted of driving without privileges and ordered to pay $372.50 in fines, fees and costs.

Tuesday

Ryan Jamison, 35, of Post Falls, Idaho, was convicted of frequenting a place where drugs were used and ordered to pay $397.50.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

10:55 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported at the Super 8 motel.

11:36 a.m. — A vehicle fire was reported in the Super 8 motel parking lot.

12:30 p.m. — A wallet and money were reportedly stolen on the 500 block of East Eighth Street.

2:49 p.m. — A vintage map was reportedly stolen at the Latah County Fairgrounds.

4:18 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly keyed at East City Park.

7:25 p.m. — A 58-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of excessive DUI at Nom Nom gas station on North Main Street.

7:27 p.m. — Spray-painted graffiti was reported at the pedestrian underpass on Troy Road and White Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

10:47 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 2600 block of East Palouse River Drive near Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

3:03 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Westwood Drive. They determined the subject was fine.

3:12 p.m. — An outside fire was reported on Viento Drive.

5:07 p.m. — Police arrested a 33-year-old man for suspicion of third-degree theft and theft of a motor vehicle at Napa Auto Parts.

9:46 p.m. — A dog attack was reported on Arcadia Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

6:25 a.m. — Six horses were reportedly in the roadway on Kitzmiller Road in Pullman.

7:33 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an explosion in Endicott and determined it was fireworks.

8:25 p.m. — Cows were reportedly in the roadway on Hamilton Hill Road in Colfax.

