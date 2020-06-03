PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
10:06 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on Kamiaken Street.
10:32 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Benewah Street.
4:20 p.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on Cityview Street and one patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
5:23 p.m. — Hubcaps and lug nuts were stolen off a vehicle on Golden Hills Drive.
8:25 p.m. — A 44-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
8:27 p.m. — A fall was reported on Kamiaken Street but no patient was transported to the hospital.
10:49 p.m. — Police responded to a report of someone writing on buildings near a skate park.
Tuesday
2:31 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Kamiaken Street.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
5:23 a.m. — A 50-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an open container of alcohol on South Blaine Street and White Avenue.
10:21 a.m. — A skunk was removed on the 1300 block of Walenta Drive.
12:25 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on White Avenue and South Blaine Street.
12:46 p.m. — A broken windshield on a vehicle was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
1:24 p.m. — A person on the 400 block of South Blaine Street reported an unemployment claim fraud.
2:25 p.m. — A person on the 1500 block of North Polk Extension reported an unemployment claim fraud.
3:42 p.m. — A 41-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of battery at Taj Grocery on West Third Street.
5 p.m. — A person on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue reported an unemployment claim fraud.
6:11 p.m. — An unused syringe was reportedly found on the 500 block of Styner Avenue and police disposed of it.
6:51 p.m. — A 71-year-old woman reportedly died of natural causes on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
7:32 p.m. — A 50-year-old man reportedly attempted to steal a sleeping bag and pad at Tri-State Outfitters on West Pullman Road and he fled before officers arrived.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:46 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
8:59 a.m. — Elder abuse was reported on the 1400 block of North Polk Extension in Moscow.
2:13 p.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 3600 block of State Highway 8 near Troy.
2:19 p.m. — Two people were taken to Gritman Medical Center after a one-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
7:52 p.m. — Harassing calls were reported on the 200 block of Third Avenue in Bovill.
10:01 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on State Highway 9 near Deary.
10:56 p.m. — An assault was reported at the Hillbilly Bar and Grill in Kendrick.