MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:21 a.m. — A license plate was reported stolen at Walmart.
9:48 a.m. — Someone lit toilet paper on fire in the bathroom at East City Park and caused minimal damage.
4:30 p.m. — A moose was reported in the area of Logan and Lewis streets.
5:50 p.m. — Police responded to a report of cars stopping to take a picture of a baby moose on the 1100 block of Orchard Drive.
6:42 p.m. — An employee at Super 8 Motel reported a woman trying to break into a car.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
3:40 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Chestnut Street in Genesee.
5:52 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Walnut Street in Genesee.
6:18 p.m. — A vehicle slide off was reported on Highway 8 in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:18 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
7:22 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a fake ID on the 1300 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
11:06 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1000 block of Northeast Creston Lane.
WSU POLICE
Monday
7:03 a.m. — A fence was damaged on the 1500 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
5:52 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.