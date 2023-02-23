PULLMAN POLICE
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:41 a.m. — Officers responded to a rape on Terre View Drive.
10:35 a.m. — An assault was reported on the 500 block of Greyhound Way.
8:27 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of third degree DWLS on the 700 block of Bishop Boulevard.
Fraud was reported three times in Pullman Tuesday.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:31 a.m. — Deputies responded to a theft in progress on Main Street in Colfax.
5:46 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on state route 272 in Colton.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
11:08 a.m. — A woman reported her car was keyed following a parking dispute on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
11:50 a.m. — A shed at The Crossing Church on Travois Way was possibly broken into. It appears nothing was stolen.
1:31 p.m. — A male reported being assaulted by another mail at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
1:52 p.m. — Laundry was reported stolen from The Laundry Room on Third Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:43 a.m. — A vehicle slid off U.S. Highway 95 near Viola
5:50 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on Steakhouse Hill in Moscow.
10:45 a.m. — A vehicle fire was reported in Potlatch.
