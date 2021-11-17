MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:42 a.m. — Police took a report of a stolen firearm on South Jackson Street.
10:30 a.m. — Big Smoke reported a customer was harassing an employee.
2:47 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.
5:15 p.m. — A tree branch fell on a car on Second and Washington streets.
5:15 p.m. — Police heard a report of blown transformers.
5:33 p.m. — Two thefts were reported at Walmart.
Tuesday
12:28 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
1:12 a.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on the 300 block of Lewis Street, but the patient refused transport to the hospital.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:58 a.m. — Deputies responded to a suicide call in Bovill.
4:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to a road hazard on Highway 8 in Moscow.
4:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to a trespassing complaint on Highway 9 in Deary.
7:16 p.m. — A road hazard was reported on Highway 3 in Bovill.
7:19 p.m. — A road hazard was reported on Highway 8 in Bovill.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
10:05 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on Northeast Providence Court.
11:44 a.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 500 block of Northwest Greyhound Way.
3:33 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 800 block of Northeast Ruby Street.
5:25 p.m. — Police provided a welfare check for the 1400 block of Southwest Lost Trail Drive.
6:27 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 1400 block of Northwest Kenny Drive.
8:17 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Crestview Street.
WSU POLICE
Monday
10:04 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of ongoing domestic disputes on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
Tuesday
1:49 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Wilson Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:59 p.m. — A welfare check was provided on East Union Street in Palouse.