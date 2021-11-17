MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

8:42 a.m. — Police took a report of a stolen firearm on South Jackson Street.

10:30 a.m. — Big Smoke reported a customer was harassing an employee.

2:47 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1400 block of West A Street.

5:15 p.m. — A tree branch fell on a car on Second and Washington streets.

5:15 p.m. — Police heard a report of blown transformers.

5:33 p.m. — Two thefts were reported at Walmart.

Tuesday

12:28 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.

1:12 a.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on the 300 block of Lewis Street, but the patient refused transport to the hospital.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

7:58 a.m. — Deputies responded to a suicide call in Bovill.

4:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to a road hazard on Highway 8 in Moscow.

4:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to a trespassing complaint on Highway 9 in Deary.

7:16 p.m. — A road hazard was reported on Highway 3 in Bovill.

7:19 p.m. — A road hazard was reported on Highway 8 in Bovill.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

10:05 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on Northeast Providence Court.

11:44 a.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 500 block of Northwest Greyhound Way.

3:33 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 800 block of Northeast Ruby Street.

5:25 p.m. — Police provided a welfare check for the 1400 block of Southwest Lost Trail Drive.

6:27 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 1400 block of Northwest Kenny Drive.

8:17 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 300 block of Southeast Crestview Street.

WSU POLICE

Monday

10:04 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of ongoing domestic disputes on the 1400 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

Tuesday

1:49 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Wilson Mall.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

8:59 p.m. — A welfare check was provided on East Union Street in Palouse.

