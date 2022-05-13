MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:45 a.m. — A moose was reported at the Moscow School District Playfields.
11:49 a.m. — John’s Alley reported harassing phone calls from a male.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:32 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on Sky Lane in Deary.
4:06 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Moscow man for a probation violation at the Latah County Courthouse.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
4:04 p.m. — A large woodpecker became stuck in a theater at Village Center Cinemas.
7:03 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
Thursday
2:08 a.m. — An officer responded to a noise complaint on the 900 block of Northeast D Street.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
11:01 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
2:42 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.