MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

7:45 a.m. — A moose was reported at the Moscow School District Playfields.

11:49 a.m. — John’s Alley reported harassing phone calls from a male.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

11:32 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on Sky Lane in Deary.

4:06 p.m. — Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Moscow man for a probation violation at the Latah County Courthouse.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

4:04 p.m. — A large woodpecker became stuck in a theater at Village Center Cinemas.

7:03 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

Thursday

2:08 a.m. — An officer responded to a noise complaint on the 900 block of Northeast D Street.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

11:01 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.

2:42 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.

