Mark Thomas Tuschhoff, 40, and Krista Marie Meschko, 32, both of Genesee
Collin Jonathan Nelson, 21, and Anna Jean Ueti, 21, both of Pullman
Tuesday
Nick McGraw Robertson, 28, and Grace Anne Zimmerman, 25, both of Colton
Wednesday
Elizabeth Jane Irwin, 27, of Potlatch, and Daniel Johnathon Roy, 35, of Princeton
Thursday
Bryce Hobson Martin, 21, and Afton Taylor Hoch, 20, both of Moscow
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
2:29 p.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant on the 1000 block of West A Street.
8:10 p.m. — Police heard a complaint of a suspicious male pretending to be an Uber driver.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:20 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Rock Creek Road in Potlatch.
5:28 p.m. — A person was reported missing from Tamarack Road in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:56 a.m. — A woman reported her adult son assaulted her when she would not give him $15. Police arrested a 46-year-old man for suspicion of first-degree robbery, third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault at Walmart.
7:04 p.m. — A woman reportedly refused to leave Palouse Treasures and was throwing items on the ground.
Friday
1:01 a.m. — Police arrested a 43-year-old driver for suspicion of DUI at Safeway.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
3:05 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on Pullman Albion Road in Pullman.
8:22 p.m. — Police arrested a 36-year-old man on a misdemeanor warrant on Mill Street in Colfax.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
12:08 p.m. — Police arrested a 22-year-old male for suspicion of first-degree robbery and four counts of second-degree robbery for a July incident.