LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
July 22
Justin Lee Moore, 35, and Karen Amanda Eldred, 39, both of Viola.
Travis Zachary Meyers, 29, and Shyanne Dawn Yeigh, 25, both of Newport, Wash.
Monday
Kenneth Michael Johnson, 28, and Hadley Hope Chandler, 26, both of Moscow.
Tuesday
Min Ho Park, 22, and Kayla Joy Victoria Shubert, 21, both of Moscow.
Wednesday
Ronald Earl Seaman, 71, of Moscow, and Ha Thi Thuy Dang, 42, of Hai Phong, Vietnam.
Thursday
Jonathan Murray Qiu Liang Nance, 26, and Jaela Elizabeth Downing, 20, both of Moscow.
Matthew Dean Capone, 30, and Courtney Marie Irelan, 29, both of Moscow.
Divorces
July 22
Tamara Autry and John Stancliffe.
Tuesday
Kenneth David Windsor and Kimberly Windsor.
Mattias Grandt Cornwall and Elizabeth Hope Mason
Wednesday
Megan Abbott and Bethany Ann Casper.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Dennis Harold Hatley, 75, and Patricia Maixner Magaret, 78, both of Pullman.
Wednesday
Kingston Yuji Fernandez, 26, and Miranda Rose Holt, 27, both of Pullman.
Thursday
Shivank Singh, 27, and Manisha Mallik, 30, both of Pullman.
Divorces
July 19
Aricka Goodwin and Marshall Riley Goodwin.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
3:45 a.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant on Almon and E streets.
4:29 P.m. — A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license on the 1500 block of West Pullman Road.
5:23 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of Northwood Drive.
7:58 p.m. — An oven fire was reported on the 800 block of East F Street.
10:20 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 400 block of North Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:01 p.m. — A fire was reported at Laird Park in Harvard.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
8:01 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 200 block of Olsen Street.
8:02 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 100 block of State Street.
2:52 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.
3:05 p.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on the 400 block of Main Street.
3:12 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 2500 block of Grand Avenue.
3:38 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 200 block of Olsen Street.
4:58 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 500 block of Bishop Boulevard.
5:11 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1300 block of Harvest Drive.
6:34 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to an overdose on the 1000 block of Monta Vista Circuit. The patient was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
A noise complaint of fireworks was reported on the 700 block of Maple Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
10:24 a.m. — Officers responded to a hit-and-run incident on the 100 block of Valley Road.
3:11 p.m. — A fall occurred on the 1400 block of Terrell Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
1:10 a.m. — Officers responded to a possible burglary on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
7:41 a.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on Glenwood Road in Colfax.
9:29 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Washington State Route 26 in Lacrosse.