PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:37 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Bishop Boulevard.
12:23 p.m. — A resident reported her house was “egged” on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
7:17 p.m. — Police responded to a report of people harassing a squirrel.
Wednesday
7:46 a.m. — Property damage was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
10:18 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Northwood Drive.
3:45 p.m. — A person on Viento Drive was taken into protective custody and transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
3:48 p.m. — A suicide was reported on Turner Drive.
3:52 p.m. — Police responded to a disorderly subject on Northwood Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:07 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of stolen firearms on Main Street in Malden.
12:03 p.m. — Police arrested a 22-year-old man for suspicion of malicious mischief on Mill Street in Colfax.
2:37 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a disorderly person near the Bill Chipman Trail in Pullman.
4:04 p.m. — A stolen credit card was reported on State Route 270 in Pullman.
Wednesday
8:54 a.m. — A deputy responded to a person making suicidal statements in Colfax.
4:29 p.m. — A vehicle rollover was reported on State Route 195 in Thornton but nobody was taken to the hospital.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:12 a.m. — Numerous tools were reportedly missing from a garage on the 1000 block of West Palouse River Drive.
11:07 a.m. — A fraudulent debit card charge was reported on the 400 block of Greensides Place.
3:14 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1700 block of West Pullman Road.
3:58 p.m. — A skinned animal, believed to be a coyote, was reportedly wrapped in clear plastic without a head on Taylor Avenue.
4:29 p.m. — Cash in the amount of $10 was reportedly stolen from a wallet on the 900 block of Travois Way.
7:59 p.m. — Loud music was reported on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:34 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and East Cove Road near Potlatch.
2:50 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-bicycle collision was reported at Sunset Mart on South Main Street in Moscow. There were no injuries and the driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was cited for suspicion of failure to purchase a driver’s license.
5:51 p.m. — A collision with unknown injuries was reported on the 1300 block of Garfield Road near Potlatch.
6:04 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 200 block of Birch Street in Potlatch.
11:07 p.m. — Drugs were reported at the Latah County Jail in Moscow.