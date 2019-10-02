MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
5:17 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on South Almon Street.
7:34 a.m. — A vehicle mirror was reportedly damaged on the 1000 block of South Adams Street.
8:30 a.m. — A bicycle reportedly ran into the side of a vehicle on West A and North Line streets. There were no injuries.
9 a.m. — A broken vehicle mirror was reported on the 800 block of South Jefferson Street.
12:53 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 100 block of South Lilly Street.
1:50 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at the Identity apartment complex on South Main Street.
3:56 p.m. — A bicycle theft was reported at the University of Idaho Living Learning Communities on Paradise Creek Street.
4:54 p.m. — A man reportedly borrowed an electric guitar and amplifier from Keeney Bros. Music Center and the items were located at Moscow Pawn.
5:06 p.m. — A bicycle theft was reported at the University of Idaho Living Learning Communities.
6:05 p.m. — A bicycle theft was reported at Russell Elementary School on North Adams Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:25 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on U.S. Highway 95 and Foothill Road near Moscow.
11:27 a.m. — A generator and tools were reportedly stolen from the 1100 block of Claypit Road near Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
6:43 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 270.
8:38 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to an unattended death on the 600 block of Southeast Spring Street.
11:16 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 500 block of Northwest Greyhound Way.
2:57 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
5:12 p.m. — Police responded to a disorderly subject on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
8:13 p.m. — Police and EMS responded to an unattended death on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.
8:47 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:04 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported on State Route 272 in Palouse.
11 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 128.
WSU POLICE
Monday
6:15 p.m. — Police responded to a possible sexual assault at McEachern Hall.