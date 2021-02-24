PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

3:29 p.m. — A fallen limb was partially blocking the roadway on Deane Street.

4:25 p.m. — A tire was reportedly damaged after hitting a pothole on Colorado and B streets.

6:59 p.m. — Police heard a report of an attempted suicide on Terre View Drive.

11:57 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Merman Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

6:20 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on McCoy Street in Oakesdale.

7:59 p.m. — A harassing note was left on a trash can on Pune Drive in Rosalia.

​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

7:13 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 600 block of East Third Street.

9:36 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.

3:30 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 400 block of West Sixth Street.

4:03 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.

4:05 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.

8:47 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of trespassing, burglary and two warrants at Walmart.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

9:30 a.m. — A no-contact violation was reported on the 400 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.

