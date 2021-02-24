PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
3:29 p.m. — A fallen limb was partially blocking the roadway on Deane Street.
4:25 p.m. — A tire was reportedly damaged after hitting a pothole on Colorado and B streets.
6:59 p.m. — Police heard a report of an attempted suicide on Terre View Drive.
11:57 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Merman Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:20 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on McCoy Street in Oakesdale.
7:59 p.m. — A harassing note was left on a trash can on Pune Drive in Rosalia.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:13 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 600 block of East Third Street.
9:36 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
3:30 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
4:03 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
4:05 p.m. — A bicycle was reportedly stolen from the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.
8:47 p.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of trespassing, burglary and two warrants at Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:30 a.m. — A no-contact violation was reported on the 400 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.