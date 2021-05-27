MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
9:22 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Taylor Avenue.
10:21 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.
11:06 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of North Howard Street.
12:49 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of South Asbury Street.
1:10 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on Lewis and South Washington streets.
4:39 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.
8:50 p.m. — A child was reportedly stuck behind a hot water tank at a residence on the 1500 block of Lenter Street. The fire department responded and freed the child.
8:52 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a probation violation on the 300 block of North Almon Street.
9:24 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:57 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Jackson Street in Moscow.
4:32 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Moscow Mountain Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:02 a.m. — Graffiti was found on Riverview Street.
9:55 a.m. — A resident on Larry Street reported his neighbor threatened him.
11:02 a.m. — A man reportedly refused to leave the Cougar Land Motel.
2:14 p.m. — An intoxicated man was reported at the Mobil station on North Grand Avenue.
4:15 p.m. — A theft was reported on Campus Street.
9:08 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Valley Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9:02 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was cited and released on the Walla Walla Highway in Colfax for possession of a controlled substance.