​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

9:22 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 200 block of Taylor Avenue.

10:21 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.

11:06 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 300 block of North Howard Street.

12:49 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of South Asbury Street.

1:10 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on Lewis and South Washington streets.

4:39 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.

8:50 p.m. — A child was reportedly stuck behind a hot water tank at a residence on the 1500 block of Lenter Street. The fire department responded and freed the child.

8:52 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a probation violation on the 300 block of North Almon Street.

9:24 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

12:57 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Jackson Street in Moscow.

4:32 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Moscow Mountain Road near Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

9:02 a.m. — Graffiti was found on Riverview Street.

9:55 a.m. — A resident on Larry Street reported his neighbor threatened him.

11:02 a.m. — A man reportedly refused to leave the Cougar Land Motel.

2:14 p.m. — An intoxicated man was reported at the Mobil station on North Grand Avenue.

4:15 p.m. — A theft was reported on Campus Street.

9:08 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Valley Road.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

9:02 p.m. — A 35-year-old man was cited and released on the Walla Walla Highway in Colfax for possession of a controlled substance.

