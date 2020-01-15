MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:26 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Washington and East Fifth streets.
8:49 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Sweet Avenue and South Main Street.
11:41 a.m. — Stolen medications were reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
1:08 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Harrison and Lewis streets.
6 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly not scanning items at Walmart.
7:45 p.m. — An allegedly intoxicated man was reportedly acting disorderly at Moscow Bagel and Deli on South Main Street.
8:24 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly not scanning items at Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:28 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
4:59 a.m. — A tree reportedly fell on a powerline on Four Mile and Hall roads near Viola. Clearwater Power Co. responded.
5:07 a.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported on the 1100 block of Lamb Road near Troy.
7:30 a.m. — A powerline reportedly fell in the road. Avista Corp. responded.
7:35 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported at mile marker 329 on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
6:47 a.m. — One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a fall on Providence Court.
11:50 a.m. — One person was taken to PRH in protective custody following a threat of self-harm on Andrus Street.
1:13 p.m. — Vehicles parked on Kamiaken Street were making it hard for plows to get by.
2:24 p.m. — A stolen package was reported on Harvey Road.
2:45 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on B Street.
4:09 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a sex offense on Westwood Drive.
4:48 p.m. — Police arrested a 22-year-old man on Lamont Drive for suspicion of third-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass and computer trespass. The man allegedly stole a woman’s phone and got in her car without permission during a domestic dispute.
5:43 p.m. — Police checked a report of a vehicle sideways in the road on Bishop Boulevard, but the car was gone upon arrival.
WSU POLICE
Monday
6:35 p.m. — A three-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on Stadium Way.
10:39 p.m. — A subject was taken to PRH from Wilmer Hall following a medical emergency.
10:43 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported at Goldsworthy Hall.