MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:37 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
9:27 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 800 block of North Garfield Street.
11:17 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at the Latah Credit Union on South Washington Street.
11:54 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported at the University of Idaho campus.
12:35 p.m. — A 46-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of trespassing at Safeway.
3:03 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on South Main Street.
7:11 p.m. — A man reportedly presented a fake identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
7:21 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of a fake identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
7:21 p.m. — An individual reportedly presented a fake identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
7:36 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on North Asbury and West A streets.
8:48 p.m. — A pregnant woman on the 300 block of South Blaine Street reported the marijuana her neighbors were smoking made her physically ill.
Saturday
12:56 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 600 block of Moore Street.
1:42 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
12:24 p.m. — A 41-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant at Wingers on South Blaine Street.
12:56 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 600 block of North Washington Street.
1:21 p.m. — A woman reportedly presented a fake identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
1:30 p.m. — An Amazon package was possibly stolen on the 100 block of West Morton Street.
4:21 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Subway on West Third Street. One driver was cited for suspicion of following too closely.
5:39 p.m. — An 18-year-old was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana and another 18-year-old was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
11:23 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Baker Street.
Sunday
12:36 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
3:32 a.m. — A moose was reported on Concord Avenue and North Meadow Street.
1:59 p.m. — A clutch handbag and wallet were reportedly stolen from a purse at Walmart.
3:54 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 500 block of Queen Road.
4:16 p.m. — Two women reportedly stole items from Ulta Beauty on West Pullman Road.
Monday
12:07 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 400 block of Lewis Street.
12:53 p.m. — A 41-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing three Mike’s Hard Lemonades from the Mobil gas station on Troy Road.
1:21 p.m. — A front porch light fixture was reportedly smashed on an apartment on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
3:43 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Perimeter Drive and West Pullman Road.
8:12 p.m. — A 19-year-old man reportedly returned to his vehicle parked behind Gambino’s and found a man inside and a woman next to it. The car owner reportedly chased the two and was able to get his backpack from one of them. The 35-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of burglary, petit theft and possession of burglary tools and the 38-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of principal to burglary, principal to petit theft, possession of marijuana and a warrant.
9:17 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 1000 block of Paradise Creek Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:19 a.m. — Two generators were reportedly stolen on the 1000 block of Saddle Ridge Road near Moscow.
12:28 p.m. — A poached deer was reported on the 1000 block of Tamarack Road near Troy. The report was forwarded to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
10:41 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of a child left unattended in a vehicle on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
3:41 p.m.— A theft was reported at Walmart.
3:50 p.m. — A subject was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital following a welfare check on the 700 block of Northeast Reaney Way.
6:46 p.m.— A civil dispute was reported on Cleveland Street.
8:05 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1500 block of Northwest Turner Drive.
10:42 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive for suspicion of violating a protection order, obstructing a public servant, second-degree assault and malicious mischief.
Tuesday
3:13 a.m. — Police responded to a possible assault on Morton Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Friday
11:18 p.m. — A subject was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Brandi Way in Pullman.
Saturday
8:45 a.m. — A man was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on State Route 26.
7:46 p.m. — A possible sex offense was reported at Whitman Health and Rehab.
Sunday
2:32 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Monroe Street in Pullman.
WSU POLICE
Friday
12:05 p.m. — A possible threat of self-harm was reported on Latah Street.
1:34 p.m. — A person was transported to PRH following a possible threat of self-harm on Waller Way Mall.
Saturday
4:37 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call on B Street.
Sunday
10:06 p.m. — One subject was stopped for suspicion of DUI on Grimes Way. Charges were forwarded to the Whitman County Prosecutor.
Monday
2:26 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call on Campus Street.
11:22 p.m. — One subject was placed into protective custody following a possible threat of self-harm on Chinook Drive.