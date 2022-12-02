PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:01 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.
5:53 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 800 block of Providence Court.
7:44 p.m. — Officers responded and arrested a juvenile under suspicion of threatening during a domestic dispute on the 1300 block of Kenny Drive.
A 25-year-old person was arrested under suspicion of a Whitman County warrant on the 400 block of Main Street.
Police performed three welfare checks in Pullman on Wednesday.
Two noninjury collisions were reported in Pullman on Wednesday.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:12 a.m. — Theft was reported on Sand Road in Pullman.
1:42 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Railroad Avenue in Tekoa.
Deputies responded to three noninjury crashes in Whitman County.
